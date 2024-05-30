Realme's Vice President Chase Xu recently confirmed the arrival of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. While specifications and price details of the GT series smartphone remain under wraps, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature Qualcomm's next-generation chipset. It could be the first handset to use this flagship chipset. Xiaomi's 15 and 15 Pro are also rumoured to debut with the same chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in global markets. Qualcomm is expected to announce this new chipset in October this year and the latest rumour suggests a Q4 launch timeline for the phone.

This comes a few days after Realme's Vice President Chase Xu revealed plans to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India later this year.

Previous leaks claimed that Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will be the first smartphone to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile platform. The OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 are also believed to run on this SoC.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to bring significant upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was launched in China last year but hasn't made its way to India yet. The phone came with a price tag of CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme GT 5 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It gets a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies. The phone houses a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

