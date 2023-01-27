Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Use Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Future Flagships Tipped to Use Qualcomm Chips

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is claimed to offer an improved drop performance on rough surfaces.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to debut on February 1

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to debut globally on February 1. This upcoming flagship lineup is said to include the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung is yet to delve into details surrounding these smartphones officially. However, there have been many leaks and rumours in the build to the launch. Corning has now announced that the next Galaxy flagships from Samsung will get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. In addition, a new report suggests that the South Korean tech giant will install Qualcomm chips in all of its premium smartphone models.

Corning recently announced that Samsung will use the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in its next-generation flagship Galaxy smartphones, believed to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. This new glass composition is said to deliver an "improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete", along with delivering the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 was unveiled in November 2022, however, it is yet to debut on a phone. The upcoming Galaxy S23 will be the first to come with this feature. This technology also supports immersive features like augmented reality and 3D sensing. To recall, the Galaxy S22 smartphones came with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy S23 handsets will be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, instead of an Exynos chipset. This overclocked chipset could have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz, which is a nice jump from the 3.2GHz max clock speed of the original version.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh) has now suggested that we might get Qualcomm-powered Samsung flagships globally for a while. The South Korean tech giants are believed to be developing next-generation Exynos chips. Brar suggests that Samsung might only release Qualcomm-powered smartphones till the work on new Exynos chips is complete.

