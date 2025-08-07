Apple and Corning announced an expansion of their partnership on Wednesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant will invest an additional $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 21,900 crore) to make the cover glass for all iPhone and Apple Watch models at Corning's Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky. The companies claimed that for the first time, all cover glass for these devices sold worldwide will soon be made in the US. This move will result in an increased workforce as well. They will also set up an innovation centre at the plant.

Apple, Corning to Soon Make All iPhone, Apple Watch Cover Glass in the US

Apple confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches will soon be manufactured at Corning's Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky. For the first time, the cover glass for all iPhone and Apple Watch models sold worldwide will be manufactured in the US, according to the company. Currently, Apple's Ceramic Shield glass is made at the same plant.

Corning's Harrodsburg plant is claimed to be the world's largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line, and will now be fully dedicated to Apple. This move is said to boost Corning's workforce in Kentucky by 50 percent. Apple and Corning will also open an Innovation Centre at the plant to develop advanced materials and next-gen manufacturing for future Apple products.

As part of this move, Apple will invest $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 21,900 crore), which is a part of its plan to invest $600 billion (roughly Rs. 52,63,508 crore) in the US over the next four years, the company said. The company did not specify if all the glass covers for the iPhone 17 series handsets will be manufactured at Corning's Harrodsburg plant.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series later this year, which is expected to comprise the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The company may drop the Plus variant and replace it with the new Air model, rumoured to be just 5.5mm thick, making it the slimmest iPhone yet.