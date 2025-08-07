Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US

Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US

Apple has yet to reveal when all of its iPhone and Apple Watch models will start to feature cover glass made by Corning in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 14:37 IST
Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass is made at Corning’s Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky

Highlights
  • Apple and Corning will open an Innovation Centre at the plant
  • The plant is the world’s largest smartphone glass production line
  • Apple did not specify if all iPhone 17 glass covers will be made here
Advertisement

Apple and Corning announced an expansion of their partnership on Wednesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant will invest an additional $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 21,900 crore) to make the cover glass for all iPhone and Apple Watch models at Corning's Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky. The companies claimed that for the first time, all cover glass for these devices sold worldwide will soon be made in the US. This move will result in an increased workforce as well. They will also set up an innovation centre at the plant. 

Apple, Corning to Soon Make All iPhone, Apple Watch Cover Glass in the US

Apple confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches will soon be manufactured at Corning's Harrodsburg plant in Kentucky. For the first time, the cover glass for all iPhone and Apple Watch models sold worldwide will be manufactured in the US, according to the company. Currently, Apple's Ceramic Shield glass is made at the same plant.

Corning's Harrodsburg plant is claimed to be the world's largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line, and will now be fully dedicated to Apple. This move is said to boost Corning's workforce in Kentucky by 50 percent. Apple and Corning will also open an Innovation Centre at the plant to develop advanced materials and next-gen manufacturing for future Apple products.

As part of this move, Apple will invest $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 21,900 crore), which is a part of its plan to invest $600 billion (roughly Rs. 52,63,508 crore) in the US over the next four years, the company said. The company did not specify if all the glass covers for the iPhone 17 series handsets will be manufactured at Corning's Harrodsburg plant.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series later this year, which is expected to comprise the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The company may drop the Plus variant and replace it with the new Air model, rumoured to be just 5.5mm thick, making it the slimmest iPhone yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Corning, iPhone, Apple Watch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years

Related Stories

Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  3. From ProMotion Display to Thin Profile, What to Expect from iPhone 17 Air
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  6. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  7. Apple, Corning to Make Cover Glass for All iPhone, Watch Models in the US
  8. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  2. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  4. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  5. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  7. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  8. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  9. Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts
  10. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »