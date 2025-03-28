Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic has been launched by the company as the latest addition to its lineup of cover materials for smartphones and other mobile devices. According to details shared by the New York-based company, the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic offers better drop performance on rough surfaces than other protective glass materials from competitors. The first smartphone with Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection will arrive in the coming months. Corning already provides Apple with the Ceramic Shield material used to protect iPhone displays from damage.

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic to Debut on Motorola Device

The newly unveiled Gorilla Glass Ceramic is claimed to deliver improved drop performance on rough surfaces, when compared to other aluminosilicate glasses from rivals. Corning states that other glass materials failed on the first drop, in its lab tests, while the Gorilla Glass Ceramic material "survived 10 repeated drops from one meter on surfaces replicating asphalt".

It's worth noting that these tests were performed by the company, and there's no mention of which products were tested alongside the Gorilla Glass Ceramic material. More details could be revealed when it arrives on mobile devices.

Corning says that Motorola will launch the first device to sport a display protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic. There's no word on whether this will be a smartphone or tablet, but it is expected to arrive "in the coming months". Motorola announced a partnership with Corning in February, and said it would use Gorilla Glass across its entire portfolio.

While Corning's new Gorilla Glass Ceramic material will bring improved durability to Android smartphones, the company has already been producing drop resistant screen protection for Apple for the past five years.

In 2020, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield, a material that is created by using a high temperature crystallisation process to embed ceramic nanocrystals in the glass. This display protection, developed by Corning, has been present on all subsequent models, including the iPhone 16 lineup.