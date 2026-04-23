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Apple Tipped to Introduce Camera Upgrades Through 2028; iPhone 18 Pro Could Lead Shift to Advanced Imaging

Apple could implement new imaging technologies in its upcoming iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 12:30 IST
Apple Tipped to Introduce Camera Upgrades Through 2028; iPhone 18 Pro Could Lead Shift to Advanced Imaging

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro series has a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS

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Highlights
  • Four iPhone camera upgrades are said to be in the works
  • Future iPhone model could get a 1.12-inch large sensor main camera
  • Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro later this year
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are believed to go official later this year with significant camera improvements. A new leak suggests that the main camera of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a variable aperture. Besides this, Apple is said to be working on several imaging upgrades for future iPhone models, including a 1/1.12-inch primary sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, among others. This year's iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to lead Apple's Shift to an advanced rear camera system.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Arrive With Variable Aperture Camera

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in the latest Weibo post claimed that Apple is preparing to implement new imaging technologies in its upcoming iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to go official later this year, is said to be the first to offer primary rear cameras with variable aperture. This feature is likely to improve the performance of the iPhone cameras in low-light situations.

VoltIPhone 18 Pro Discussion
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dcs apple iphone camera weibo iPhone 18 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

Apple is also said to be working on several other imaging upgrades, like a 1/1.12-inch super-large sensor main camera, optical image stabilisation (OIS) for ultra-wide-angle lenses, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, among others, in future, unnamed iPhone models.

The tipster states that if the testing of variable aperture goes as planned, the remaining technologies will be updated with each iPhone generation, with a slightly curved aperture as a defining feature.

The latest leak by Digital Chat Station aligns with previous claims that Apple is moving ahead with plans to launch its first iPhone featuring a 200-megapixel telephoto in 2028. Recent leaks also suggested that Apple is testing multiple variable aperture lens prototypes for the iPhone 18 series.

Adoption of variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro series would be a significant upgrade over the fixed f/1.78 aperture offered by the main camera of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The duo's triple rear camera unit includes a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

Both iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to feature a similar rear camera setup as their predecessors.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone, Variable Aperture
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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