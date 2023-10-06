Technology News
Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features

Funtouch OS 14 will begin rolling out to the iQoo 11 5G on October 7.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 October 2023 17:54 IST
Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features

Photo Credit: X/ @FuntouchOS_IN

Funtouch OS 14 is set to roll out to other iQoo and Vivo devices later this year

  • Funtouch OS 14 will roll out to two devices from Vivo and iQoo this month
  • It is based on Android 14 which was rolled out to Pixel phones this week
  • Vivo and iQoo haven't specified a release timeline for other smartphones
Vivo X90 and iQoo 11 will be updated to Funtouch OS 14 over the course of this month, the smartphone manufacturers announced on Friday. Funtouch OS 14 is based on Android 14, the latest version of Google's operating system for smartphones. After installing the update, users will have access to better multitasking features, improved personalisation options, and new security and privacy features, according to the company. Both Vivo and iQoo are yet to officially announce a timeline for the rollout of Funtouch OS 14 to all supported smartphones.

Both smartphone makers announced the rollout of Funtouch OS 14 to their smartphones via press releases on Friday, confirming that the update would arrive on the iQoo 11 on October 7, while the Vivo X90 would receive the update "later this month". According to iQoo, eligible smartphones will begin to receive the update later this year or early next year, while Vivo states that the update will roll out to other devices after the Vivo X90.

With the Funtouch OS 14 update, users will see improved system performance with a new RAM Saver feature that is capable of keeping more apps active at the same time, by reducing the number of persistent processes and optimising up to 600MB of memory for handsets that have 8GB or more RAM. An App Retainer feature will also remember and restore the status of whitelisted apps when they are opened later.

Multitasking is also set to receive an upgrade with Funtouch OS 14, and users will be able to keep up to 12 small windows active in the background and access them easily while keeping their primary app open. These will include ride hailing apps, video apps, or chat applications and these apps can be switched with a single tap, according to a press release issued by the smartphone firms.

Just like Android 14 that was rolled out to Pixel smartphones on Wednesday, the Funtouch OS 14 update will introduce new personalisation and customisation options, such as the ability to customise the clock on the lock screen, new colour palettes and a new monochrome theme that is capable of saving power on the smartphone.

New security and privacy features are also making their way to users with the Funtouch OS 14 update — notifications won't pop up when screen mirroring is enabled, and hidden photos will be protected by an additional password, according to the company. 

Further reading: Vivo X90, iQoo 11, Vivo X90 update, iQoo 11 update, Funtouch OS 14, Funtouch OS 14 release, Funtouch OS 14 features, Funtouch OS, Vivo, Oppo, Android 14
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
