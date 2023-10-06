Vivo X90 and iQoo 11 will be updated to Funtouch OS 14 over the course of this month, the smartphone manufacturers announced on Friday. Funtouch OS 14 is based on Android 14, the latest version of Google's operating system for smartphones. After installing the update, users will have access to better multitasking features, improved personalisation options, and new security and privacy features, according to the company. Both Vivo and iQoo are yet to officially announce a timeline for the rollout of Funtouch OS 14 to all supported smartphones.

Both smartphone makers announced the rollout of Funtouch OS 14 to their smartphones via press releases on Friday, confirming that the update would arrive on the iQoo 11 on October 7, while the Vivo X90 would receive the update "later this month". According to iQoo, eligible smartphones will begin to receive the update later this year or early next year, while Vivo states that the update will roll out to other devices after the Vivo X90.

With the Funtouch OS 14 update, users will see improved system performance with a new RAM Saver feature that is capable of keeping more apps active at the same time, by reducing the number of persistent processes and optimising up to 600MB of memory for handsets that have 8GB or more RAM. An App Retainer feature will also remember and restore the status of whitelisted apps when they are opened later.

Multitasking is also set to receive an upgrade with Funtouch OS 14, and users will be able to keep up to 12 small windows active in the background and access them easily while keeping their primary app open. These will include ride hailing apps, video apps, or chat applications and these apps can be switched with a single tap, according to a press release issued by the smartphone firms.

Just like Android 14 that was rolled out to Pixel smartphones on Wednesday, the Funtouch OS 14 update will introduce new personalisation and customisation options, such as the ability to customise the clock on the lock screen, new colour palettes and a new monochrome theme that is capable of saving power on the smartphone.

New security and privacy features are also making their way to users with the Funtouch OS 14 update — notifications won't pop up when screen mirroring is enabled, and hidden photos will be protected by an additional password, according to the company.

