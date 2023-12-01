Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS

iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS

Priority Pass buyers will also get access to other launch offers, which will be announced on 12 December

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2023 19:26 IST
iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS

The iQoo 12 was launched in China on 7 November with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Highlights
  • The iQoo 12 will debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It offers 120W FlashCharge technology
  • Priority pass will only be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis
Advertisement

Chinese smartphone brand iQoo is all geared up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphone called the iQoo 12. The iQoo 12 is the successor to the iQoo 11, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 59,999. Ahead of the launch of its latest flagship, iQoo has now announced a new Priority Pass for its users. The pass will get interested buyers of the upcoming iQoo 12 smartphone early access to the sale, among other things. The flagship smartphone is set to launch in India on 12 December.

iQoo's Priority Pass can be availed between 5 December and 7 December 2023 by pre-booking the premium smartphone on Amazon or iQoo.com. iQoo claims that all interested buyers who pre-book the device will get the benefits of the Priority Pass. At the same time, the brand also mentions that Priority Passes are limited in number and will only be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Interested buyers will have to pay a refundable amount of Rs. 999 to pre-book the phone and avail of the Priority Pass. This amount will be adjusted in the final payment.

This Priority Pass comes with several benefits, some of which will be announced on launch day. For now, iQoo promises early access to order its iQoo 12 smartphone, which is a whole 24 hours before the sale. Just like its current offer with the iQoo 11 5G, the iQoo is also giving out free Vivo TWS worth Rs. 2,999 for its Priority Pass customers. Lastly, iQoo has also mentioned that its Priority Pass customers can also avail of other launch offers, which will be announced on 12 December.

The iQoo 12 is shaping up to be a rather interesting smartphone at its expected price point. This year's model comes with plenty of upgrades over the previous model. This includes a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a revamped camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The device will have a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and offer up to 3,000 nits of claimed peak brightness. The device will provide 120W charging using iQoo's FlashCharge technology.

The iQoo 12, along with the iQoo 12 Pro, was launched in China on 7 November. The iQoo 12 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The iQoo 12 Pro is available at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 16GB + 256GB variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 Priority Pass, iQoo 12 Price in India, iQoo 12 India launch, iQoo 12 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now

Related Stories

iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  2. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  3. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  4. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  6. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Vivo Y100i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  9. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  10. Redmi K70 Series Debuts With Up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report
  2. iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now
  4. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  5. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  8. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
  9. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Takes on Chris Hemsworth in Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland
  10. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners, Hiking App AllTrails Named iPhone App of the Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »