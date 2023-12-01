Chinese smartphone brand iQoo is all geared up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphone called the iQoo 12. The iQoo 12 is the successor to the iQoo 11, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 59,999. Ahead of the launch of its latest flagship, iQoo has now announced a new Priority Pass for its users. The pass will get interested buyers of the upcoming iQoo 12 smartphone early access to the sale, among other things. The flagship smartphone is set to launch in India on 12 December.

iQoo's Priority Pass can be availed between 5 December and 7 December 2023 by pre-booking the premium smartphone on Amazon or iQoo.com. iQoo claims that all interested buyers who pre-book the device will get the benefits of the Priority Pass. At the same time, the brand also mentions that Priority Passes are limited in number and will only be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Interested buyers will have to pay a refundable amount of Rs. 999 to pre-book the phone and avail of the Priority Pass. This amount will be adjusted in the final payment.

This Priority Pass comes with several benefits, some of which will be announced on launch day. For now, iQoo promises early access to order its iQoo 12 smartphone, which is a whole 24 hours before the sale. Just like its current offer with the iQoo 11 5G, the iQoo is also giving out free Vivo TWS worth Rs. 2,999 for its Priority Pass customers. Lastly, iQoo has also mentioned that its Priority Pass customers can also avail of other launch offers, which will be announced on 12 December.

The iQoo 12 is shaping up to be a rather interesting smartphone at its expected price point. This year's model comes with plenty of upgrades over the previous model. This includes a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a revamped camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The device will have a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and offer up to 3,000 nits of claimed peak brightness. The device will provide 120W charging using iQoo's FlashCharge technology.

The iQoo 12, along with the iQoo 12 Pro, was launched in China on 7 November. The iQoo 12 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The iQoo 12 Pro is available at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 16GB + 256GB variant.

