Xiaomi 18 Worldwide Debut Inches Closer Following First Major Regulatory Move

Xiaomi 18 is expected to join the company's upcoming numbered flagship series, which could debut in China before reaching international markets. An alleged global variant of the smartphone has now surfaced on Singapore's IMDA certification database. The listing adds to the phone's recent appearances on other regulatory platforms, suggesting that Xiaomi could be preparing the model for launch outside China. Xiaomi has yet to confirm the handset or reveal details about its international availability.

Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Spotted on IMDA

A report by The Tech Outlook claims that a Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2611FPNFAG has surfaced on Singapore's IMDA database. The listing categorises the handset under mobile terminals and identifies it as a 5G phone.

The certification also mentions Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity. IMDA does not provide a commercial name for the device. Several reports have associated the model number with the upcoming Xiaomi 18, raising the possibility that this is the phone's global version.

The Xiaomi 2611FPNFAG model has previously appeared in Taiwan's NCC certification, which indicated 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. The certification also listed IP68 dust and water protection.

The Taiwan listing also identified the MDY-19-EX charger, rated for up to 100W wired charging. Before the IMDA appearance, the same model number was also reported on Europe's EEC certification platform in July.

The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to debut in China this month. The Pro and Pro Max models could debut first, with the standard Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Ultra reportedly joining later.

Xiaomi could then bring the lineup to international markets. The company used a similar China-to-global rollout for the Xiaomi 17 series. Notably, Xiaomi launched the 17 in China in September 2025, while its global variant appeared on Taiwan's NCC database toward the end of October. It eventually reached international markets in February 2026.