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Xiaomi 18 Worldwide Debut Inches Closer Following First Major Regulatory Move

The Xiaomi 2611FPNFAG model has previously appeared on Taiwan's NCC certification list.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 19:39 IST
Xiaomi 18 Worldwide Debut Inches Closer Following First Major Regulatory Move

Xiaomi 18 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 17 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi may launch the series in China before going global
  • Xiaomi 18 global variant carries model number 2611FPNFAG
  • The phone could support up to 100W wired charging
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Xiaomi 18 is expected to join the company's upcoming numbered flagship series, which could debut in China before reaching international markets. An alleged global variant of the smartphone has now surfaced on Singapore's IMDA certification database. The listing adds to the phone's recent appearances on other regulatory platforms, suggesting that Xiaomi could be preparing the model for launch outside China. Xiaomi has yet to confirm the handset or reveal details about its international availability.

Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Spotted on IMDA

A report by The Tech Outlook claims that a Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2611FPNFAG has surfaced on Singapore's IMDA database. The listing categorises the handset under mobile terminals and identifies it as a 5G phone.

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The certification also mentions Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity. IMDA does not provide a commercial name for the device. Several reports have associated the model number with the upcoming Xiaomi 18, raising the possibility that this is the phone's global version.

The Xiaomi 2611FPNFAG model has previously appeared in Taiwan's NCC certification, which indicated 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. The certification also listed IP68 dust and water protection.

The Taiwan listing also identified the MDY-19-EX charger, rated for up to 100W wired charging. Before the IMDA appearance, the same model number was also reported on Europe's EEC certification platform in July.

The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to debut in China this month. The Pro and Pro Max models could debut first, with the standard Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Ultra reportedly joining later.

Xiaomi could then bring the lineup to international markets. The company used a similar China-to-global rollout for the Xiaomi 17 series. Notably, Xiaomi launched the 17 in China in September 2025, while its global variant appeared on Taiwan's NCC database toward the end of October. It eventually reached international markets in February 2026.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 global variant, Xiaomi 18 launch, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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