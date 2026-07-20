Google is rumoured to be developing its next affordable A-series smartphone, and its clues were recently discovered in the Phone app. The purported handset, dubbed the Pixel 11a, has now surfaced in a fresh leak, which reveals several of its key specifications, including the chipset, display, battery, cameras, and colour options. A tipster has suggested it could sport a 6.3-inch 120Hz display. The Google Pixel 11a is tipped to be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G6 SoC. It may pack a 4,870mAh battery.

Google Pixel 11a Specifications (Leak)

Tipster Mystery Leaks shared leaked specifications of the Google Pixel 11a via a post on Telegram. The purported handset, internally codenamed Formosan, is said to be powered by the unannounced Tensor G6 chipset, codenamed Malibu, which could debut with the phone. The processor will allegedly be paired with Google's Titan M3 security chip, similar to previous models.

The Pixel 11a is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could reach 2,250 nits HDR brightness, while peak brightness could go as high as 3,350 nits. If accurate, this would make the purported handset brighter than earlier Pixel A-series models. For comparison, the Pixel 10a's display offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

A notable hardware change tipped for the Pixel 11a is the replacement of Samsung's Exynos modem with MediaTek's M90 modem, which could potentially address widely known issues related to connectivity, network stability, and thermal performance. The same modem is also expected to power the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup.

For optics, the Pixel 11a is expected to feature a new front-facing camera sensor, internally referred to as dokkaebi, indicating improvements to selfie photography and video calls. Although details regarding the rear cameras remain under wraps, Google is likely to continue relying on its computational photography features to deliver flagship-like imaging in the mid-range segment.

For optics, the Pixel 11a is expected to feature a new front-facing camera sensor, internally referred to as "dokkaebi". The tipster also claimed that Google has improved the Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 11 series, which could be potentially faster, more secure, and more accurate in low-light conditions compared to previous generations.

The Pixel 11a is also tipped to pack 8GB of RAM alongside a 4,870mAh battery. On the design front, the Pixel 11a is said to arrive in four colour options — Obsidian (Black), Olive (Green), Frost (Purple), and Fog (Silver).

While previous reports have indicated that the Pixel 11 lineup could be unveiled around August 2026, the A-series model is expected to be officially unveiled around March 2027. Google, however, has yet to confirm a launch date.