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Android 17 Pause Point May Be Limited to Pixel 11 Series, Google Says

The Android 17 tool starts a 10-second countdown and requires users to opt in.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 15:05 IST
Android 17 Pause Point May Be Limited to Pixel 11 Series, Google Says

Photo Credit: YouTube/@Android

Google has not confirmed a wider rollout yet

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Highlights
  • Google requires users to opt in to Pause Point
  • The Pixel 11 series currently supports the feature
  • Users can select apps they find distracting
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Google appears to have restricted one of Android 17's new Digital Wellbeing features to its latest Pixel phones, despite earlier descriptions suggesting broader availability. Pause Point is designed to help users spend less time on distracting apps, but it has not arrived on older Pixel devices running Android 17. Google's support documentation currently points to the Pixel 11 series, although its Android YouTube video uses broader language and leaves the possibility of a wider rollout open.

Google's Android 17 Pause Point Feature Is Currently Limited to Pixel 11

The official Android YouTube video describes Pause Point as a feature available on select Android 17 devices and says that users must opt in to use it. Google does not identify the Pixel 11 series as the only supported devices in the video.

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Google's Pixel support page, however, currently lists the Pixel 11 series for Pause Point. The documentation does not explicitly call the feature exclusive to the new phones, nor does it confirm plans to bring it to older Pixel models.

Pause Point allows users to nominate apps that they consider distracting. When one of those apps is opened, the feature introduces a 10-second countdown before access. This gives users a short window to reconsider opening the app or switch their attention elsewhere.

Google announced Pause Point in May as part of Android 17's Digital Wellbeing features. The operating system has since rolled out to other Pixel phones, but Pause Point remains unavailable on those older models.

Notably, Google has not yet said if Pause Point will come to older Pixel phones or other Android 17 devices.

Google launched the Android 17-run Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold earlier this month, starting at Rs. 89,999, Rs. 1,19,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,86,999, respectively. The lineup will receive seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates from launch.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
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Further reading: Google, Android 17, Android 17 features, Pause Point, Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Digital Wellbeing, Google Pixel, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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