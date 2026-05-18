Smartphone prices are increasing in both India and global markets with companies revising costs by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 6,000. The under Rs. 30,000 price segment in the country still offers several compelling options from brands such as Redmi, OnePlus, and Motorola. These models typically pack mid-range chipsets from either Qualcomm or MediaTek, AMOLED displays, and offer 50-megapixel rear camera units. While some models are designed particularly for gaming enthusiasts, others focus on delivering a smooth everyday smartphone experience.

We have previously curated some of the top smartphones available in this price bracket in the country, but in recent weeks, many companies have introduced several new models in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment with upgraded hardware and new features. Our latest picks of the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000 include handsets like OnePlus Nord CE 6, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, among others.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is the latest entry in this segment and is best suited for multitaskers. This model features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood alongside 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

You will get a dual rear camera unit on the OnePlus Nord CE 6, including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: 8GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G remains one of the safest choices for users who prioritise a premium look and dependable day-to-day performance. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It comes pre-installed with Android 15-based HyperOS 3 and has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset alongside Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India

You can grab the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve and Frosted White colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch, AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 5,800mAh battery, 45W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another solid option that can tick all the right boxes for a shopper. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and is confirmed to get three OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

For optics, this phone has a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also has a 3-in-1 light sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultra wide angle)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 68W wired charging

Vivo T5x 5G

The Vivo T5x 5G is currently one of the best picks under Rs. 30,000. This model arrives preinstalled with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and has a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and carries up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the rear, the Vivo T5x 5G sports a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. This model has an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India

You can buy the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant of Vivo T5x 5G for Rs. 18,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are sold for Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. The phone is available in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.76-inch, full-HD+ LCD, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,200mAh battery, 44W wired charging

Realme P4 Power

The Realme P4 Power 5G is ideal for users who care more about the battery life of their smartphones. A 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery is the key highlight of this phone. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It features a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is rated to provide up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC. The handset carries up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4 Power Price in India

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Realme P4 Power is sold for Rs. 25,999 in India. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. The Realme phone is available in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colours.

Key Specifications