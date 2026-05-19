Sony has announced another price hike for its PlayStation Plus subscription service in select markets. The company cited “ongoing market conditions” as the reason behind the increase. Revised pricing for new subscribers will come into effect beginning May 20, impacting both monthly and three-month plans. Sony has also announced that the price change will not affect existing subscribers unless their subscription lapses or changes, although users in India and Turkey will be exempt from this protection.

PlayStation Plus Price Hike

In a post shared via the official PlayStation account on X, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscription prices for new customers will increase beginning May 20.

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

As per the announcement, the PlayStation Plus Essential 1-month subscription will now start at $10.99 (roughly Rs. 1,058), up from the earlier $9.99 (roughly Rs. 960) pricing in the US. Meanwhile, the 3-month subscription plan will start at $27.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700), compared to the previous $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) rate.

In Europe and the UK, the revised prices begin at EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 1,120) and GBP 7.99 (roughly Rs. 1,030) for the monthly tier. The three-month plan is now priced at EUR 27.99 (roughly Rs. 3,100) and GBP 21.99 (roughly Rs. 2,800).

Sony has clarified that the updated pricing will only apply to new customers in the affected regions. Existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will retain their current pricing unless they allow the subscription to lapse, upgrade or downgrade plans, or make other changes to the membership.

However, the company specifically noted that this exception will not apply to users in India and Turkey. While not official, its exclusion suggests that current subscribers in these markets could also eventually be impacted by revised pricing structures. The move follows several pricing adjustments across the gaming industry over the past year, particularly around gaming hardware and subscription services.

The announcement, however, triggered criticism from several PlayStation users online. Some users questioned the requirement of paying for online multiplayer access in the first place, while others pointed out that Microsoft recently reduced Xbox Game Pass pricing in select markets instead of increasing it.

The company has not yet announced whether the revised pricing structure will extend to PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe tiers in additional regions.