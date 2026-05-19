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Sony Hikes PlayStation Plus Prices Across Select Markets; Cites ‘Ongoing Market Conditions’

Existing PS Plus subscribers will retain their current pricing unless they allow the subscription to lapse, upgrade or downgrade plans.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 09:25 IST
Sony Hikes PlayStation Plus Prices Across Select Markets; Cites ‘Ongoing Market Conditions’

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony recently announced titles like Star Wars: Outlaws, RDR2 coming to PS Plus in May

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Highlights
  • Sony blames "market conditions" for the subscription hike
  • Revised pricing for new subscribers comes into effect May 20
  • Subscribers in India and Turkey are exempt from price protection
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Sony has announced another price hike for its PlayStation Plus subscription service in select markets. The company cited “ongoing market conditions” as the reason behind the increase. Revised pricing for new subscribers will come into effect beginning May 20, impacting both monthly and three-month plans. Sony has also announced that the price change will not affect existing subscribers unless their subscription lapses or changes, although users in India and Turkey will be exempt from this protection.

PlayStation Plus Price Hike

In a post shared via the official PlayStation account on X, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscription prices for new customers will increase beginning May 20.

As per the announcement, the PlayStation Plus Essential 1-month subscription will now start at $10.99 (roughly Rs. 1,058), up from the earlier $9.99 (roughly Rs. 960) pricing in the US. Meanwhile, the 3-month subscription plan will start at $27.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700), compared to the previous $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) rate.

In Europe and the UK, the revised prices begin at EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 1,120) and GBP 7.99 (roughly Rs. 1,030) for the monthly tier. The three-month plan is now priced at EUR 27.99 (roughly Rs. 3,100) and GBP 21.99 (roughly Rs. 2,800).

Sony has clarified that the updated pricing will only apply to new customers in the affected regions. Existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will retain their current pricing unless they allow the subscription to lapse, upgrade or downgrade plans, or make other changes to the membership.

However, the company specifically noted that this exception will not apply to users in India and Turkey. While not official, its exclusion suggests that current subscribers in these markets could also eventually be impacted by revised pricing structures. The move follows several pricing adjustments across the gaming industry over the past year, particularly around gaming hardware and subscription services.

The announcement, however, triggered criticism from several PlayStation users online. Some users questioned the requirement of paying for online multiplayer access in the first place, while others pointed out that Microsoft recently reduced Xbox Game Pass pricing in select markets instead of increasing it.

The company has not yet announced whether the revised pricing structure will extend to PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe tiers in additional regions.

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Further reading: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Plus Price, PlayStation Plus price in India, PS Plus, PS Plus Price, ps plus price hike, Sony, PS5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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