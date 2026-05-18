SpaceX Dragon capsule carries massive supplies for the International Space Station crew. It docked successfully to the outpost on Sunday, May 17, 2026, after the launch. Under NASA's commercial resupply services contract, this is the company's 34th mission attached to the space station at 04:07 p.m. IST. The Dragon was placed connected to the forward-facing port of the Harmony module. NASA's astronaut Jack Hathaway reported smooth contact and soft capture of the Dragon contact. ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and Hathaway tracked the arrival of the Dragon from inside the station.

SpaceX Dragon

According to space.com, the duo together with their 74 crew members are going to spend the next few weeks unloading the craft of around 6,500 pounds of cargo. They will then repack all the cargo with the science results and return the hardware. Further, the refuse will also be returned for the trip back to Earth in the second fortnight of June.

In this mission of space CRS-34, there is another project included which determines how better Earth-based simulators are able to mimic the conditions of microgravity. There is a bone scaffold built from wood. This could be able to provide new treatments for fragile bone conditions such as osteoporosis and also equipment to help scientists for the evaluation of how red blood cells and the spleen will have their influence in space as per a NASA media advisory.

Future Scope of the Mission

The Dragon also provided a new instrument for studying charged particles around Earth. These can impact power grids and satellites; further it helps to identify the sunlight reflected back to Earth and the moon.

The SpaceX Dragon took off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday.