Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ have been launched in China as the latest gaming-focused smartphones from the ZTE sub-brand Nubia. The two new phones have similar hardware specifications, except for battery capacity and charging speed. They run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition chipset and feature 6.85-inch AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Red Magic 11S Pro has an 8,000mAh battery, while the Red Magic 11S Pro+ features a 7,500mAh battery.

Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Price

The price of Red Magic 11S Pro is set at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Red Magic 11S Pro+ is priced at CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 99,000) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000), respectively.

The Red Magic 11S Pro series is currently available for purchase in China in Dark Night and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ run on Android 16-based Red Magic OS 11.5 and feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K (1,216x2,688 pixels) BOE X10 OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Both Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition chipset under the hood with up to 4.7GHz speed. The chipset is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The new phones include the company's in-house Redcore R chipset for gaming.

Photo Credit: Red Magic 11S Pro

On the rear, the Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with a 50-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, they feature a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera.

The Red Magic 11S Pro series features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The duo comes with IPX8-rated dust and water resistance. They feature dual X-axis linear motors. Connectivity options available include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The key difference between the Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ lies in the battery and charging speed. The standard Red Magic 11S Pro has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Red Magic 11S Pro+, on the other hand, boasts a slightly smaller 7,500mAh battery with faster 120W wired charging support and 80W wireless charging support.