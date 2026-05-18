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Vi Postpaid Users in India Can Choose New International Roaming Plans From Rs 649

Vi says its roaming plans include bill protection measures intended to help users avoid unexpected charges while travelling.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 May 2026 18:13 IST
Vi Postpaid Users in India Can Choose New International Roaming Plans From Rs 649

Photo Credit: Vi

Select plans include unlimited benefits in more than 40 countries

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Highlights
  • Vi now offers roaming packs with up to 30 days of validity
  • Vi has added new seven-day, 14-day, and 21-day packs
  • Over 120 countries receive fixed data and voice allowances
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new set of international roaming plans for its postpaid subscribers in India ahead of the summer travel season. The operator has added new seven-day, 14-day, and 21-day packs to give users more options based on the length of their trips. The updated portfolio now includes 17 international roaming packs with validity ranging from one day to 30 days. The plans offer combinations of data, voice minutes, and SMS benefits across more than 120 countries.

Vi Unveils New IR Plans for Summer Travel Starting at Rs 649

The 17 new packs, now available for Vi postpaid customers in India, are intended to match different travel durations and usage requirements more closely than before, the company said in a press release.

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The international roaming plans offer two types of benefits depending on the destination. In more than 40 countries, select packs include unlimited data, voice calls, and SMS. In over 120 other countries, the same packs provide a fixed amount of data, voice minutes, and SMS instead of unlimited usage. According to Vi, it is the only telecom operator in India that offers unlimited voice and data benefits, particularly to 41 international destinations. The company has not listed all supported countries in the announcement.

Price (Rs.) Validity (Days) 40+ Countries Data 40+ Countries Voice 40+ Countries SMS 120+ Countries Data 120+ Countries Voice 120+ Countries SMS
Rs. 649 1 1GB 150 min 100 1GB 150 min 100
Rs. 749 1 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 1GB 150 min 100
Rs. 1,349 1 2GB 150 min 100 2GB 150 min 100
Rs. 2,649 7 2GB 300 min 100 2GB 300 min 100
Rs. 2,849 7 3GB 300 min 100 3GB 300 min 100
Rs. 3,649 7 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 3GB 300 min 100
Rs. 2,999 10 10GB 300 min 100 10GB 300 min 100
Rs. 3,499 10 14GB 300 min 100 14GB 300 min 100
Rs. 3,999 10 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 14GB 300 min 100
Rs. 3,599 14 12GB 500 min 100 12GB 500 min 100
Rs. 3,749 14 21GB 500 min 100 21GB 500 min 100
Rs. 4,999 14 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 21GB 500 min 100
Rs. 3,799 21 14GB 600 min 100 14GB 600 min 100
Rs. 3,849 21 21GB 600 min 100 21GB 600 min 100
Rs. 5,699 21 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 21GB 600 min 100
Rs. 3,999 30 30GB 1,500 min 100 30GB 1,500 min 100
Rs. 5,999 30 70GB FUP 1,500 min Unlimited 30GB 1,500 min 100

The most affordable option is a one-day pack priced at Rs. 649, which includes 1GB of data, 150 voice minutes, and 100 SMS. Customers can also choose a one-day unlimited plan for Rs. 749 in eligible countries, while users who need more data can opt for a 2GB variant priced at Rs. 1,349.

The new seven-day plans start at Rs. 2,649 with 2GB of data, 300 voice minutes, and 100 SMS. Vi also offers a seven-day unlimited plan for Rs. 3,649, while a 3GB plan is available for Rs. 2,849. For 10-day travel, Vi offers packs priced at Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 3,999. These plans provide between 10GB and 14GB of data, along with 300 voice minutes and 100 SMS, while the highest-priced pack includes unlimited benefits in supported countries.

Meanwhile, the 14-day plans begin at Rs. 3,599 and go up to Rs. 4,999. They include 12GB or 21GB of data, or unlimited usage in eligible destinations, with 500 voice minutes and 100 SMS. Customers travelling for three weeks can choose 21-day packs priced at Rs. 3,799, Rs. 3,849, and Rs. 5,699. These plans include 14GB or 21GB of data, or unlimited benefits in selected countries, along with 600 voice minutes and 100 SMS.

Vi also offers two 30-day plans, including the Rs. 3,999 pack, which offers 30GB of data, 1,500 voice minutes, and 100 SMS. The Rs. 5,999 plan provides 70GB of high-speed data subject to fair usage limits, 1,500 voice minutes, and unlimited SMS in supported destinations.

The operator says its roaming plans include bill protection measures intended to help users avoid unexpected charges while travelling. Customers can purchase and manage the packs through the Vi mobile app.

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Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vi Postpaid Plans, Vi International Roaming
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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