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Lava Shark 2 5G Confirmed to Launch in India This Month With 120Hz Display

Lava Shark 2 5G will be powered by a chipset that has achieved an AnTuTu v11 benchmark score of more than 500,000 points.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 10:29 IST
Lava Shark 2 5G Confirmed to Launch in India This Month With 120Hz Display

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 2 4G (pictured) was launched in October 2025

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Highlights
  • Lava claims the battery can deliver over 13 hours of YouTube playback
  • The phone will feature a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Lava Shark 2 5G handset is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance
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Lava has announced that the Shark 2 5G will launch in India later this month as the latest addition to its Shark smartphone lineup. The upcoming handset will target the budget segment and is expected to bring several upgrades over the existing model. Notably, the Lava Shark 2 4G was introduced in India in October 2025. The upcoming handset will offer 5G connectivity and a mix of features focused on display quality, battery life, and durability for everyday use, according to the company.

Lava Shark 2 5G to Debut in India in Sub-Rs. 15,000 Segment

Lava said in a press release that the Shark 2 5G handset will be unveiled in India at the end of May 2026. The smartphone will be positioned in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment and will target users upgrading from feature phones and older 4G devices to a 5G handset.

The Lava Shark 2 5G will feature a 6.75-inch screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming performance. The smartphone will carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava says the phone will be equipped with a large battery designed to last through a full day of regular use. According to the company, the handset can offer up to 815 minutes, or 13 hours and 35 minutes, of YouTube playback with the display set to 120Hz. It is also claimed to provide up to 743 minutes, or 12 hours and 23 minutes, of screen-on time on a single charge.

The company also revealed that the Lava Shark 2 5G will be powered by a chipset that achieved an AnTuTu v11 benchmark score of over 500,000 points. The company has not yet disclosed the processor name or the RAM and storage configurations. Lava is expected to announce the complete specifications, design details, and pricing for the Shark 2 5G at its launch event later this month.

The Lava Shark 2 4G, priced at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB configuration, comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display, an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone boasts an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build.

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Further reading: Lava Shark 2 5G, Lava Shark 2 5G India Launch, Lava Shark 2 5G Features, Lava Shark 2 4G. Lava Shark 2 Series, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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