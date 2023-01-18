Google has reportedly introduced a soundpod for vendors for its UPI payment app Google Pay in India, similar to Paytm and PhonePe. The device comes with an in-built speaker and an LCD display to inform merchants about successful payments. It supports different languages. The device is currently being made available to selected merchants at no extra cost. Currently, Paytm, PhonePe and BharatPe offer soundboxes that announce successful payment confirmation to merchants in different languages through audio. Some stores are even receiving the devices for free at the moment.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Google Pay is bringing its own soundbox in the country that will inform sellers of successful UPI payments. The portal has quoted a source as saying that Google has already started distributing the new device to select sellers across North India, including New Delhi. Google's soundpod features an in-built speaker that announces successful payments and an LCD display that shows the payment amount, battery, network status, and manual controls.

The new Google Pay soundpod also has a QR code on the front that is linked to the business owner's bank-registered phone number. Customers can scan the QR code and make UPI-based payments. Once done, the device will announce the successful payment and the amount. These soundpods are being built by Amazon-backed ToneTag, said the report.

Additionally, Google's soundpod supports multiple languages. However, it does not work with NFC payment for tap-and-pay methods.

Notably, Google is providing its new soundpod speakers to select merchants for free. Some of the merchants have even been given a specific timeframe to get and set up the speakers at their registered locations. Currently, Paytm, PhonePe, and BharatPe come with such soundboxes that announce successful payments to merchants in different languages through audio. While PhonePe reportedly charges a rental fee of Rs. 49 per month, Paytm soundpod costs Rs. 125 per month, depending on the merchant size and agency promotions.

