Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Spotted on GSMA Database With Model Numbers

Google Pixel 10 is reportedly listed with model numbers “GLBW0” and “GL066" on the GSMA database.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 series runs on the Tensor G4 chipset

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 series will likely launch sometime in the second half of 2025
  • They could run on Tensor G5 chip
  • Pixel 10a which is expected to join the Pixel 10 series later
Google's Pixel 10 series launch is still a long time away, but there's already a lot of buzz surrounding the chipset and camera features of the Pixel 9 successors. Most recently, the upcoming Pixel smartphones have allegedly popped up in the GSMA database suggesting their model numbers. The listing reveals four models, similar to the current Pixel 9 series. The listing suggests two model numbers each for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.

GSMA Listing Reveals Four Pixel 10 Models

Smartprix reportedly spotted the Pixel 10 family on the GSMA database with model numbers. Like the Pixel 9 series, the new lineup is said to include four devices — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The vanilla Pixel 10 is reportedly listed with model numbers “GLBW0” and “GL066,” while the Pixel 10 Pro bears model numbers “G4QUR” and “GN4F5.”

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is shown with model number “GUL82" and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tagged with model number “GU0NP.” The report includes a screenshot of the alleged listing with the model numbers. The Pixel 10a which is expected to join the Pixel 10 series next year is not mentioned in these filings.

The appearance of four Pixel 10 devices in the GSMA database indicates that Google could be in the final stages of getting regulatory approvals for its next-generation Pixel phones.

The next-generation Pixel phones are expected to stand out from their predecessors with a brand-new Tensor G5 chip and improved generative AI features. It is likely to arrive in August this year. They are likely to include a MediaTek T900 modem. The series is likely to run on Android 16 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models are said to have codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively. They could support HDR video recording at 4K/ 60fps.

 

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Series, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Series, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
