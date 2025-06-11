Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Teased; May Arrive Later This Month Alongside Redmi Gaming Tablet, K80 Ultra

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 67W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 16:40 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Teased; May Arrive Later This Month Alongside Redmi Gaming Tablet, K80 Ultra

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip (pictured) was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could get dual 50-megapixel cameras
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 may pack a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging
  • The clamshell foldable may have an IPX8 water-resistance rating
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could arrive in China soon as a successor to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was unveiled in the country in July 2024. A senior Xiaomi executive has teased the upcoming launch of the clamshell foldable. Recent leaks suggest that the handset could arrive alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra and Redmi's rumoured gaming tablet. Meanwhile, rumours have also suggested the expected key features of the purported foldable smartphone. The Mix Flip 2 may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 5,100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Teased

Xiaomi's General Manager of Marketing Siqi Wei revealed in a Weibo post that the company's President, Lu Weibing, recently held a discussion with users of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. She added that the discussion included the good sides of using the phone, as well as its drawbacks, and the features that could be improved. This suggests that the company is indeed looking to improve upon the existing clamshell foldable. Therefore, we may see the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 soon.

Meanwhile, tipster Smart Pikachu claimed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will likely launch towards the end of June in China. The foldable smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra and a gaming-focused Redmi tablet. The Mix Flip 2 is tipped to be slimmer and lighter than the existing model, which has a 7.8mm profile when unfolded and weighs 192g. Earlier leaks claim that the phone could measure 7.6mm when unfolded and weigh around 190g.

Xiaomi is expected not to launch a book-style foldable model this year. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6.85-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED main foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The purported handset may have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It will likely carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped to get two 50-megapixel outward-facing cameras, including an ultrawide shooter. The phone may pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Notably, the current Xiaomi Mix Flip has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 4,780mAh battery, a 6.86-inch 1.5K inner display, and a 4.01-inch 1.5K cover screen.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Features, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi, Redmi K80 Ultra, Redmi Gaming Tablet, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
