Google Pixel 9a Buyers to Get Free Access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium: Report

Google is not reportedly including the 2TB + AI plan for Google One with Pixel 9a.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 11:35 IST
Google Pixel 9a Buyers to Get Free Access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium: Report

Google Pixel 8a runs on Tensor G3 SoC

Highlights
  • People buying Pixel 9a will reportedly get Fitbit Premium for 6 months
  • Google is not reportedly including 2TB + AI plan for Google One
  • Pixel 9a could launch as soon as March
Google announced the Pixel 9 series in August last year, and now the brand is preparing to unveil the budget-priced Pixel 9a. The mid-range model is likely to go official on March 19, the earliest release date in the Pixel A series phone's history. Most recently, a new leak has emerged online detailing the special offers buyers could be eligible for when purchasing the Pixel 9a. Google will reportedly provide subscriptions to various premium services to sweeten the Pixel 9a purchase. All of these freebies come with the Pixel 9 series as well.

Android Headlines, citing unnamed sources, has detailed the freebies for Pixel 9a. Buyers of the upcoming Google smartphone will reportedly get free Fitbit Premium for six months. They could also receive free YouTube Premium and 100GB of Google One subscriptions for three months.

These freebies are similar to what Google provided for the Pixel 9 series. The report suggests that the Pixel 9a will lack the 2TB+ AI plan for Google One and users will need to pay for any Gemini Advanced features.

Google is expected to start pre-orders for Pixel 9a on March 19 with shipments said to begin on March 26.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is likely to retain the same Tensor G4 processor as the mainline Pixel 9 series. It is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Actua display, with 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Pixel 9a is tipped to feature a dual camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support. It is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google, Google Pixel 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
