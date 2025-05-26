Google appears to be setting the Pixel 10 series for a possible August launch window. The upcoming lineup, which is expected to include four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — could ship with the Tensor G5 chipset. As we wait for the formal reveal, a new leak has surfaced hinting at the possible colourways of the phones. They are said to come in four different colour options. The vanilla Pixel 10 is expected to be available in a new yellow shade.

Pixel 10 Colourways Leaked

Mystic Leaks on Telegram has suggested the possible colour options of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. The standard model is said to come in a new yellow shade called 'limoncello'. This could mark Google's return to yellow hues, reminiscent of the Sorta Sunny shade of the Pixel 6 Pro. The leak suggests bright shades for the standard Pixel 10 and muted colours for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 is tipped to be available in blue, limoncello (yellow), iris (purple), and obsidian (black) colour options. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to come in green, sterling (grey), porcelain (white), and obsidian (black) colour options.

For comparison, the Pixel 9 is offered in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colourways. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL launched in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colour options.

Google is said to provide multiple wallpapers matching the colourways of the phones. The tipster has shared a set of 40 new Pixel 10 series wallpapers that go with each of the phone's colours.

The Pixel 10 series could go official in August with a brand-new Tensor G5 chip and new generative AI features. They are rumoured to come with a MediaTek T900 modem and Android 16 operating system. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models are said to have codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively.

Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to be priced at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,03,900) for the base model. The price of the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models could remain unchanged.