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Made by Google Event for Pixel 11 Launch Set for August 12: What to Expect

The Made by Google 2026 event is set to take place one week earlier than last year's launch of the Pixel 10.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 July 2026 08:42 IST
Made by Google Event for Pixel 11 Launch Set for August 12: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Made by Google is the company's annual hardware launch event

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Highlights
  • Made by Google event will take place on August 12 globally
  • Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series and Watch 5 lineup
  • The event will take place in New York City
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Google announced its Made by Google event on Tuesday. The annual hardware launch event is expected to introduce the next-generation flagship Pixel lineup, widely referred to as the Pixel 11 series. The event will once again be held in New York City, marking the second consecutive year that Google has chosen the US city as its launch venue. Alongside the smartphones, the Mountain View-based tech giant is also rumoured to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 series.

Made by Google Event: Date, Time

The Made by Google event will take place on August 12. While the company has not publicly announced the event, invitations shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) confirm the launch date. The keynote of the hardware launch event will begin at 3pm PT (3:30am IST), which later than Google's usual hardware launch presentations.

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Google's invitation, shared by both Gurman and MKBZHD on X, teases the arrival of the "next generation of Pixel". It also appears to include a short animation showing a shiny gold metal frame alongside the familiar horizontal camera visor that has become synonymous with recent Pixel flagships.

This suggests that the Pixel 11 lineup could feature the signature design language of the preceding models, although there may be a new gold colour option this year.

The Pixel 11 series is widely expected to comprise four models — the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Per previous leaks, the phones could feature Samsung's new M16 OLED panels with higher peak brightness, Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process, a MediaTek M90 modem, and the new Titan M3 security chip.

Google's upcoming flagship lineup is also tipped to receive upgraded camera sensors, while base storage may reportedly increase from 128GB to256 GB, and the 128 GB option could be discontinued entirely.

The Pixel Watch 5 is also likely to debut at the Made by Google event. If recent reports are accurate, Google could continue the approach introduced with its previous generation by once again offering the smartwatch in two sizes.

In addition to upgraded hardware, the rumour mill has also pointed towards a new design element dubbed Pixel Glow. It is said to feature a dynamic lighting strip or indicator on the back of the Pixel 11 phones, similar to what we've already seen on the Googlebook and recent smart home products.

The Made by Google 2026 event, notably, is set to take place one week earlier than last year's launch. More details about the Pixel 11 lineup and other Google hardware are expected to surface in the weeks leading up to the event.

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Further reading: Made by Google, Made by Google 2026, Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 launch, Pixel Watch 5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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Made by Google Event for Pixel 11 Launch Set for August 12: What to Expect
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