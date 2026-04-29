Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests

Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests

Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset could power the rumoured Pixel 11 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 18:05 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests

Google Pixel 11 could succeed last year’s Pixel 10 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google’s Tensor G6 SoC might feature a seven-core setup
  • Google has yet to confirm the launch of the Tensor G6 SoC
  • Google Pixel 11 series is expected to launch later this year
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series was launched in India and other global markets last year as the Mountain View-based tech giant's flagship handsets. All the models in the lineup, except for the latest Google Pixel 10a, are powered by the company's proprietary Tensor G5 SoC, which is its most powerful yet. The next-generation Pixel models are expected to be equipped with the tech giant's unreleased Tensor G6 chip. However, there is not much known about the rumoured SoC. Now, a tipster has shared key details about the Tensor G6 chip, hinting that it will be significantly faster than its predecessor, while featuring one less CPU core.

Google Pixel 11 Series' Tensor G6 Performance (Expected)

On a Telegram group, tipster MysticLeaks has leaked the key details about the rumoured next-generation Tensor G6 chipset. The leaker claims that the SoC will feature a seven-core CPU, comprising two ARM C1-Pro efficiency cores clocked at 2.65Hz, four ARM C1-Pro performance cores clocked at 3.38GHz, and one ARM C1-Ultra prime core, delivering a clock speed of 4.11GHz.

This suggests that, at least on paper, the chipset will deliver notably faster performance than its predecessor. According to the most recent benchmark of the Google Pixel 10, which is powered by the octa core Tensor G5 SoC, the prime core of the chipset delivers a peak clock speed of 3.78GHz, while the five performance cores and two efficiency cores are clocked at 3.05GHz and 2.25GHz, respectively.

The leaker also claims that the Tensor G6 chipset will be paired with a PowerVR C-Series GPU, with the model number CXTP-48-1536. On top of this, the rumoured seven-core Tensor G6 SoC will reportedly power the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, internally codenamed Cubs, Grizzly, and Kodiak, respectively. However, the anticipated launch of the Google Pixel 11 series is still months away, and the company has yet to confirm the debut of the same.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Google Pixel 11 will sport a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a high refresh rate and adaptive scaling. On top of this, it will reportedly feature a MediaTek M90 modem. The phone is expected to offer 12GB of RAM, and the base model might feature 128GB of storage. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Tensor G6, Google Pixel 11, Google, Google Pixel 11 Series, Google Pixel 11 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Reno 16 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in H2 2026
Smartphone Buyers in India Prioritise AI and Real-World Usage, Flipkart Report Shows

Related Stories

Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube's 'Ask YouTube' AI Chatbot Offers Smart Replies With Videos, Shorts
  2. OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life
  3. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite Will Go on Sale in India
  4. Smartphone Buyers in India Prioritise AI, Real-World Usage: Flipkart Report
  5. Anthropic's New Connectors Will Make Claude More Creative
  6. Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Pad Go 2 vs Realme Pad 3: Price, Specs Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI, Amazon Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership as Microsoft’s Exclusive Deal Ends
  2. US Judge Rejects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial
  3. Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Availability Details Announced Ahead of May 7 Launch Date
  5. Smartphone Buyers in India Prioritise AI and Real-World Usage, Flipkart Report Shows
  6. Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests
  7. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in H2 2026
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 Tipped to Arrive With Redesigned Camera Layout to Accomodate Qi2 Magnetic Charging
  9. Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Complete Creative Tasks in Adobe, Blender and Autodesk
  10. Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »