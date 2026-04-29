Google Pixel 10 series was launched in India and other global markets last year as the Mountain View-based tech giant's flagship handsets. All the models in the lineup, except for the latest Google Pixel 10a, are powered by the company's proprietary Tensor G5 SoC, which is its most powerful yet. The next-generation Pixel models are expected to be equipped with the tech giant's unreleased Tensor G6 chip. However, there is not much known about the rumoured SoC. Now, a tipster has shared key details about the Tensor G6 chip, hinting that it will be significantly faster than its predecessor, while featuring one less CPU core.

Google Pixel 11 Series' Tensor G6 Performance (Expected)

On a Telegram group, tipster MysticLeaks has leaked the key details about the rumoured next-generation Tensor G6 chipset. The leaker claims that the SoC will feature a seven-core CPU, comprising two ARM C1-Pro efficiency cores clocked at 2.65Hz, four ARM C1-Pro performance cores clocked at 3.38GHz, and one ARM C1-Ultra prime core, delivering a clock speed of 4.11GHz.

This suggests that, at least on paper, the chipset will deliver notably faster performance than its predecessor. According to the most recent benchmark of the Google Pixel 10, which is powered by the octa core Tensor G5 SoC, the prime core of the chipset delivers a peak clock speed of 3.78GHz, while the five performance cores and two efficiency cores are clocked at 3.05GHz and 2.25GHz, respectively.

The leaker also claims that the Tensor G6 chipset will be paired with a PowerVR C-Series GPU, with the model number CXTP-48-1536. On top of this, the rumoured seven-core Tensor G6 SoC will reportedly power the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, internally codenamed Cubs, Grizzly, and Kodiak, respectively. However, the anticipated launch of the Google Pixel 11 series is still months away, and the company has yet to confirm the debut of the same.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Google Pixel 11 will sport a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a high refresh rate and adaptive scaling. On top of this, it will reportedly feature a MediaTek M90 modem. The phone is expected to offer 12GB of RAM, and the base model might feature 128GB of storage. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

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