Google launched the Pixel 11 series just a few months ago, and rumours about its potential successor have already begun surfacing. The lineup, widely known as the Pixel 12 family, is expected to arrive in 2027 and could include four models. A new report suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant may bring display upgrades across the series. The foldable model will reportedly be on the receiving end of the biggest increase in terms of screen resolution.

Google Pixel 12 Series Model Numbers, Display Resolutions Leaked

According to OVR Plus, four Google Pixel 12 series models have appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, alongside their model numbers. The listings reportedly include the standard Google Pixel 12, Pixel 12 Pro, Pixel 12 Pro XL, and Pixel 12 Pro Fold. Although Google is nearly a year away from announcing any plans, the publication has hinted that August 2027 is the most likely launch window.

The standard Google Pixel 12 has reportedly appeared with the model number GC0QU. The Pixel 12 Pro is listed as GWU59, while the larger Pixel 12 Pro XL carries the model number G7U1Y. The fourth device, expected to be the company's next foldable flagship, is reportedly listed as the Pixel 12 Pro Fold with model number G4D5D.

The leak also reveals display resolutions for the purported handsets. The standard Pixel 12 is said to feature a 1080x2400-pixel display, while the Pixel 12 Pro could get a higher 1280x2824-pixel resolution. The Pixel 12 Pro XL is reportedly listed with a 1344x2952-pixel display.

The biggest change, meanwhile, could be coming to the Google Pixel 12 Pro Fold. According to the report, its inner display could have a resolution of 2296x2404 pixels. For comparison, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to have a 2076x2152-pixel inner display.

The report also claims that Google is testing the Pixel 12 series with Android 18. Google typically develops its hardware and software in parallel. Early software testing on unreleased hardware would potentially allow the tech giant to optimise the next Pixel generation around its upcoming Android platform.