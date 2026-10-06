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Apple Reportedly Planning Two October Launches With Smart Home Hub, New Macs, and Home Products

The long-awaited smart home hub is expected to be the most significant of Apple’s October launches.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 October 2026 08:48 IST
Apple Reportedly Planning Two October Launches With Smart Home Hub, New Macs, and Home Products

Photo Credit: Apple

HomePod mini is expected to get a refresh this month

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Highlights
  • Apple could unveil new smart home devices on October 13
  • New Mac models could arrive in the final week of October
  • An iPad mini with an OLED screen and A20 Pro chip is also rumoured
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Following a busy September where products across multiple categories were unveiled, Apple appears to be preparing for a similar October. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant may announce several products this month, expanding its smart home portfolio. While the long-awaited smart home hub has been on the cards for some time, a recent development suggests that several Mac models could see the light of day, too, alongside the next-generation iPad mini.

Apple Could Announce New Products in Two Sets This Month

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple plans to unveil a new smart home hub, a second-generation HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K on October 13. The journalist later revealed that the tech giant could hold an event on that date, instead of its announcement through press releases.

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MacRumors now suggests that Apple is planning another product launch for the final week of October. Citing information from multiple sources familiar with the company's plans, the publication claims Macs could be the most likely candidates to be announced.

The smart home hub is expected to be the most significant of Apple's October launches. It is rumoured to have been in development for years. The purported device could have a 6-inch square display and may be offered in tabletop and wall-mounted versions. The smart home hub is reported to combine smart home controls with features such as FaceTime, photo viewing, music playback, and widgets, with Siri AI playing a central role.

The new HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K are expected to get refreshes as well. While design may remain identical, there could be internal upgrades to support Apple Intelligence. The HomePod mini could get a newer chip, improved audio, Apple's N1 wireless chip, and additional colour options. On the other hand, Apple TV 4K may receive a faster chip and the N1 chip, alongside an updated Siri Remote.

The second set of October launches could include the rumoured higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED screens, alongside a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and a new iMac powered by the same generation of Apple silicon. The publication reports that a new iPad mini with an OLED screen and A20 Pro chip could make its debut this month as well.

Lastly, a high-end Mac Studio configuration featuring the M5 Ultra chip and up to 512GB of RAM is reportedly planned for a "late October" release.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple Smart Home Hub, Apple TV 4K, Mac, IPad mini, apple october event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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