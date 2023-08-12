Technology News
Google Pixel 8 Series Alleged Promo Video Tips 'Audio Magic Eraser' Feature, New Colour Option

Google Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2023 15:41 IST
Google Pixel 8 Series Alleged Promo Video Tips 'Audio Magic Eraser' Feature, New Colour Option

Google introduced its Magic Eraser feature with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Highlights
  • Both the smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14
  • Google released Magic Erazer in Pixel 6 series smartphones back in 2021
  • Audio Magic Eraser button is shown among the controls in Google Photos

Google introduced its Magic Eraser feature with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in 2021. This machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature used to remove unwanted objects in photos is now more widely available. The California-headquartered company could add a similar feature for videos in the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. An alleged promo video suggests the existence of 'Audio Magic Eraser' in the Pixel 8 series. The leak also indicates a blue colour option for the vanilla Pixel 8.

An X (formerly Twitter) user EZ (@EZ8622647227573) has posted the alleged promo video of the Pixel 8 series. The 14-second video teases a new 'Audio Magic Eraser' feature in the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The video shows skateboarders using a new feature to remove unwanted noise from video clips. The Audio Magic Eraser button is shown among the controls in Google Photos.

This promo video comes with the tagline “the only phone with Audio Magic Eraser” and Google's existing line for Pixel handsets — the only phone engineered by Google. At the end of the clip, the Pixel 8 is shown in a blue shade as well.

Google released Magic Eraser in Pixel 6 series smartphones back in 2021. This functionality is designed to remove unwanted background elements from a shot with few taps. The company rolled out this feature to more non-Tensor-powered smartphones last year.

The Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year. Both smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. They are expected to powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, which would come as an upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC, used in Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold.

The smartphones could debut in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4950mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Is Now Officially an Act, Receives President's Assent

Google Pixel 8 Series Alleged Promo Video Tips 'Audio Magic Eraser' Feature, New Colour Option
