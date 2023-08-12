Google introduced its Magic Eraser feature with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in 2021. This machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature used to remove unwanted objects in photos is now more widely available. The California-headquartered company could add a similar feature for videos in the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. An alleged promo video suggests the existence of 'Audio Magic Eraser' in the Pixel 8 series. The leak also indicates a blue colour option for the vanilla Pixel 8.
An X (formerly Twitter) user EZ (@EZ8622647227573) has posted the alleged promo video of the Pixel 8 series. The 14-second video teases a new 'Audio Magic Eraser' feature in the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The video shows skateboarders using a new feature to remove unwanted noise from video clips. The Audio Magic Eraser button is shown among the controls in Google Photos.
This promo video comes with the tagline “the only phone with Audio Magic Eraser” and Google's existing line for Pixel handsets — the only phone engineered by Google. At the end of the clip, the Pixel 8 is shown in a blue shade as well.
Google released Magic Eraser in Pixel 6 series smartphones back in 2021. This functionality is designed to remove unwanted background elements from a shot with few taps. The company rolled out this feature to more non-Tensor-powered smartphones last year.
The Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year. Both smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. They are expected to powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, which would come as an upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC, used in Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold.
The smartphones could debut in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.