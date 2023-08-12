Google introduced its Magic Eraser feature with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in 2021. This machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature used to remove unwanted objects in photos is now more widely available. The California-headquartered company could add a similar feature for videos in the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. An alleged promo video suggests the existence of 'Audio Magic Eraser' in the Pixel 8 series. The leak also indicates a blue colour option for the vanilla Pixel 8.

An X (formerly Twitter) user EZ (@EZ8622647227573) has posted the alleged promo video of the Pixel 8 series. The 14-second video teases a new 'Audio Magic Eraser' feature in the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The video shows skateboarders using a new feature to remove unwanted noise from video clips. The Audio Magic Eraser button is shown among the controls in Google Photos.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

This promo video comes with the tagline “the only phone with Audio Magic Eraser” and Google's existing line for Pixel handsets — the only phone engineered by Google. At the end of the clip, the Pixel 8 is shown in a blue shade as well.

Google released Magic Eraser in Pixel 6 series smartphones back in 2021. This functionality is designed to remove unwanted background elements from a shot with few taps. The company rolled out this feature to more non-Tensor-powered smartphones last year.

The Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year. Both smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. They are expected to powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, which would come as an upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC, used in Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold.

The smartphones could debut in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

