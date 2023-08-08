Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to launch soon as successors to the Pixel 7 lineup, which was unveiled in October 2022. Compared to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, the upcoming Pixel 8 series is said to include a new Tensor chipset, improved cameras, and slightly smaller footprint. Even though Google has not officially announced the models officially yet, details about the handsets have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for the past few weeks. A new leak now suggests the storage and colour options of the two highly-anticipated phones.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) suggested in a recent Winfuture report that the base Google Pixel 8 is likely to launch in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, while the Pixel 8 Pro could offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options, much like the models in the preceding Pixel 7 lineup. Earlier reports tipped that the base model is likely to arrive with 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to carry 12GB of RAM.

The report adds that the base Pixel 8 model is expected to be offered in Licorice, Peony, and Haze colour options. Meanwhile, the high-end Pixel 8 Pro could launch in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colour options, according to the report. A fourth Jade colour variant was tipped to feature in the lineup in an earlier report, but has not been listed since.

Both models are tipped to be powered by in-house Tensor G3 SoCs paired with Titan chips and are expected to boot stock Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 8 is likely to sport a 6.17-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, while the Pixel 8 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED panel, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The camera unit on the Pixel 8 is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an 11-megapixel front camera sensor.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is reported to get a triple rear camera system, that is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens accompanied by an 11-megapixel sensor for selfies and video call in the front.

Finally, the Pixel 8 is tipped to be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support, while the Pixel 8 Pro has been said to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.