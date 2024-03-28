Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 is said to feature a 6.03-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2024 11:17 IST
Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Pixel 9 appears to have a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 series might include three phones
  • They are expected to launch in October
  • Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL could get triple rear cameras
Advertisement

Google usually unveils two flagship phones in October every year. This year, the tech giant might opt for a new smartphone launch strategy by introducing three models — Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9. A prominent tipster now claims that the CAD-based renders that surfaced online earlier this year were of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The tipster has now leaked the Pixel 9 design in new renders. The images suggest a dual rear camera setup on the Pixel 9 and a smaller screen.

CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro first emerged in January this year. Now, tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with 91Mobiles, claims that the renders published earlier were of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The publication has now shared alleged CAD images of the vanilla Pixel 9.

The newly leaked renders suggest a compact design for the Pixel 9 with a thick rear camera module. It seems to have rounded corners with a flat display and flat frames. It will reportedly get a 6.03-inch display. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro is said to get a 6.1-inch display and the Pixel 9 XL's could offer a 6.5-inch screen. The screen appears to have a centrally located hole punch cutout for a selfie shooter. The phone is seen with a dual rear camera unit. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to offer a triple rear camera setup. 

Further, the new report states that the Pixel 9 will measure around 152.8x71.9x8.5mm, and 12mm with the rear camera bump.

Google's Pixel 8 series with the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was launched in October last year at the ‘Made by Google' event. Therefore, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 9 phones around the same time this year. The upcoming handsets could run on Android 15 and use the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 XL, Google Pixel 9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's Circle to Search Feature Rolling Out to Pixel 6 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup, and More

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung to Seed One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for Older Phones on March 28
  2. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  3. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With 13-Inch Display, Vivo TWS 4 Series Debut: All Details
  4. iPhone SE 4 Might Sport Displays Manufactured by This Chinese Firm
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Poco F6 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Sony Camera, More
  7. Realme 12X 5G Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 2 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 to Sport OLED Screen Manufactured by BOE Instead of Samsung: Report
  2. Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL
  3. Google's Circle to Search Feature Rolling Out to Pixel 6 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup, and More
  4. Poco F6 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  5. Intel Announces New Initiatives for AI PC Developers and Hardware Vendors
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend
  7. Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Offer 25W Charging Just Like Their Predecessors
  9. Microsoft Wants OEMs Making AI PCs to Include a Dedicated Copilot Key in the Keyboard: Report
  10. Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »