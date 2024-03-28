Google usually unveils two flagship phones in October every year. This year, the tech giant might opt for a new smartphone launch strategy by introducing three models — Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9. A prominent tipster now claims that the CAD-based renders that surfaced online earlier this year were of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The tipster has now leaked the Pixel 9 design in new renders. The images suggest a dual rear camera setup on the Pixel 9 and a smaller screen.

CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro first emerged in January this year. Now, tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with 91Mobiles, claims that the renders published earlier were of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The publication has now shared alleged CAD images of the vanilla Pixel 9.

The newly leaked renders suggest a compact design for the Pixel 9 with a thick rear camera module. It seems to have rounded corners with a flat display and flat frames. It will reportedly get a 6.03-inch display. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro is said to get a 6.1-inch display and the Pixel 9 XL's could offer a 6.5-inch screen. The screen appears to have a centrally located hole punch cutout for a selfie shooter. The phone is seen with a dual rear camera unit. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to offer a triple rear camera setup.

Further, the new report states that the Pixel 9 will measure around 152.8x71.9x8.5mm, and 12mm with the rear camera bump.

Google's Pixel 8 series with the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was launched in October last year at the ‘Made by Google' event. Therefore, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 9 phones around the same time this year. The upcoming handsets could run on Android 15 and use the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC.

