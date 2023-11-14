Google's Pixel 8 series was launched earlier this year in October at the company's Made by Google 2023 event. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro already launched with the ability to shoot RAW photos. Adobe RAW compatibility has now been incorporated into Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, improving the photographic experience. Compared to JPEGs, RAW image files are richer in data, allowing users greater editing options. The new Adobe RAW support is set to be helpful for heavy image editing.

A support page, first spotted by 9to5Google, confirms that Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop apps now recognise Pixel 8 RAW files in Digital Negative Image (DNG) format. This compatibility covers files from the base Pixel 8's primary sensor, wide-angle lens, and the front camera. Meanwhile, RAW support for photos taken with the telephoto lens is also available for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 series owners must have plug-in version 16.0.1 (at least) in order to use Adobe RAW support, according to the company's support page. For best compatibility, it is best to confirm that Lightroom and Photoshop are updated to the most recent version. Other phones listed to offer Adobe RAW support include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Xiaomi 14, and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Pricing for the Pixel 8 starts in India at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Pixel 8 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant. The base model is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. The high-end Pro model comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades.

The phones are powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chip and Titan M2 security chip. They ship with Android 14 and supports Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connectivity. The dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 8 includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both phones are equipped with a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

