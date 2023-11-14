Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop

The Pixel 8 series models are powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 November 2023 18:35 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 models come with Titan M2 security chips

Highlights
  • Google's Pixel 8 series was launched in October this year
  • The base Pixel 8 model features a dual rear camera unit
  • The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 8 series was launched earlier this year in October at the company's Made by Google 2023 event. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro already launched with the ability to shoot RAW photos. Adobe RAW compatibility has now been incorporated into Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, improving the photographic experience. Compared to JPEGs, RAW image files are richer in data, allowing users greater editing options. The new Adobe RAW support is set to be helpful for heavy image editing.

A support page, first spotted by 9to5Google, confirms that Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop apps now recognise Pixel 8 RAW files in Digital Negative Image (DNG) format. This compatibility covers files from the base Pixel 8's primary sensor, wide-angle lens, and the front camera. Meanwhile, RAW support for photos taken with the telephoto lens is also available for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 series owners must have plug-in version 16.0.1 (at least) in order to use Adobe RAW support, according to the company's support page. For best compatibility, it is best to confirm that Lightroom and Photoshop are updated to the most recent version. Other phones listed to offer Adobe RAW support include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Xiaomi 14, and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Pricing for the Pixel 8 starts in India at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Pixel 8 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant. The base model is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. The high-end Pro model comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades.

The phones are powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chip and Titan M2 security chip. They ship with Android 14 and supports Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connectivity. The dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 8 includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both phones are equipped with a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 series, Google, Adobe RAW, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Prices
  2. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  5. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
  7. Apple Might Ditch Dynamic Island on iPhone 16 Pro
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
  2. HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  4. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
  5. Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate
  6. WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
  7. Vivo X100 Pro+ Might Launch Next Year, Tipped to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  8. iQoo 12 5G to be Available on Amazon India; Microsite Goes Live Ahead of December 12 Launch
  9. OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  10. The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »