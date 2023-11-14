Technology News

Samsung One UI 6 Rollout Plan for Galaxy Phones Revealed, Here's the Roadmap

Samsung's One UI 6.0 software based on Android 14 will roll out to more Galaxy handsets soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 14:01 IST
Samsung One UI 6 Rollout Plan for Galaxy Phones Revealed, Here's the Roadmap

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is looking to extend the software update beyond Galaxy S23 lineup

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series started receiving One UI 6 in October
  • The update will be initially only available in Europe
  • A Samsung community manager has shared One UI 6 rollout schedule
Samsung started rolling out the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the Galaxy S23 series in the last week of October. Now, a community manager at Samsung has shared the release timeline for One UI 6. Handsets including Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S22 series will start receiving the beta version of the operating system this week. One UI 6.0 brings a redesigned quick settings panel, new widgets, and adds a new emoji style to the Samsung keyboard.

A Samsung community manager has shared the One UI 6 rollout schedule on the company's European forums. As per the shared timetable, the flagship Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G will receive the stable Android 14 update by November 15. The update will be rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A13 by November 20.

The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have access to One UI 6 by November 30. This will be followed by the update rolling out for the Galaxy A04s, Galaxy XCover 5, and Galaxy A25 5G in the first and second weeks of December. 

As per the shared timetable, the One UI 6 update rollout schedule for the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and Galaxy A14 5G are not decided yet. The update will be initially only available in Europe, with its availability expected to expand to the US and other key markets in the following weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra started receiving an update to Android 14 in India and other regions in October last week. The revamped One UI 6 interface comes with tweaks to the quick settings panel, Samsung DeX, lock screen customisation, and improved camera controls. It also includes new widgets and adds a new emoji style to the Samsung keyboard.

