Google is all set to release its next-generation smartphones —Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro— along with new wearables at the ‘Made by Google' event on October 4. The company has already teased the design of the new Pixel phones, and some of its specifications are already known from multiple leaks. In a fresh update, short unboxing videos of the Pixel 8 series have gone live on YouTube, giving a hands-on look at the design and packaging. The vanilla Pixel 8 is shown in a grey shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown with a matte black finish. Both models are expected to run on Tensor G3 SoC.

A YouTube channel, PBKreviews, posted unboxing videos of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The videos show the retail boxes, including a USB Type-C cable, Quick Switch adapter, documentation, and the smartphone itself. The unboxing video shows off the grey colour variant of the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown in a matte black shade. Further, the videos suggest that both devices will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor like their predecessors.

The unboxing video offers a detailed look at the phones from the front and rear angles. They are shown with a hole-punch display design and familiar visor-style camera arrays. The vanilla model features dual rear cameras, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown carrying a triple camera setup.

Google is also set to reveal the Pixel 8 series at its 'Made by Google' event on October 4 in New York at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro will also debut at the event. In India, the handsets will go on pre-order via Flipkart starting October 5.

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14. The regular Pixel 8 is tipped to come with a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They could run on a Tensor G3 SoC. They come in two RAM —8GB and 12GB— and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB RAM.

