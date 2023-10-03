Technology News

Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro alleged unboxing videos suggest an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 October 2023 13:50 IST
Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google is also set to reveal the Pixel 8 series at its 'Made by Google' event on October 4

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro is shown carrying a triple camera setup
  • Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 1
  • They could run on a Tensor G3 SoC
Advertisement

Google is all set to release its next-generation smartphones —Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro— along with new wearables at the ‘Made by Google' event on October 4. The company has already teased the design of the new Pixel phones, and some of its specifications are already known from multiple leaks. In a fresh update, short unboxing videos of the Pixel 8 series have gone live on YouTube, giving a hands-on look at the design and packaging. The vanilla Pixel 8 is shown in a grey shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown with a matte black finish. Both models are expected to run on Tensor G3 SoC.

A YouTube channel, PBKreviews, posted unboxing videos of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The videos show the retail boxes, including a USB Type-C cable, Quick Switch adapter, documentation, and the smartphone itself. The unboxing video shows off the grey colour variant of the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown in a matte black shade. Further, the videos suggest that both devices will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor like their predecessors.

The unboxing video offers a detailed look at the phones from the front and rear angles. They are shown with a hole-punch display design and familiar visor-style camera arrays. The vanilla model features dual rear cameras, while the Pixel 8 Pro is shown carrying a triple camera setup.

Google is also set to reveal the Pixel 8 series at its 'Made by Google' event on October 4 in New York at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro will also debut at the event. In India, the handsets will go on pre-order via Flipkart starting October 5.

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14. The regular Pixel 8 is tipped to come with a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They could run on a Tensor G3 SoC. They come in two RAM —8GB and 12GB— and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB RAM.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Series, Made by Google, Pixel 8 Pro, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Rug-Pulls Affect Thousands of Users in Himachal Pradesh, Over Rs 200 Crore Lost

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  7. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Surface Online Right Before Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
  3. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  5. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  6. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  7. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  9. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.