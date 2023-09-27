Technology News
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating

Google Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to get a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 16:19 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating

Photo Credit: Google

The tipster posted a comparison table between Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a (above)

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Actua display
  • They could carry fingerprint sensors
  • Pixel 8 Pro is said to get a 6.7-inch screen
Google will showcase its next-generation smartphones —Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro— along with new wearables on October 4. Ahead of it, a prominent tipster has leaked the key specifications of the Pixel 8 series, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. They are tipped to run on Tensor G3 SoC and get 10.5-megapixel selfie shooters along with an IP68 water resistance-rated build. The Pixel 8 is said to feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to get a 6.7-inch screen. The new source also corroborates previous leaks.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro through a comparison promo chart on X (formerly Twitter). The Pixel 8 series is expected to offer a few similarities with last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a. As per the poster, the upcoming handsets will run on a new Tensor G3 chip.

The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.7-inch Super Actua screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is tipped to carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, and offer up to 8x SuperRes zoom. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Both models are said to get a new 10.5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Google's Pixel 8 series is said to offer fast charging capabilities and is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a single charge. They will offer in-display fingerprint sensors and support face unlock feature for biometric authentication. The Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to also include a thermometer. Like the Pixel 7 series devices, the upcoming models are also shown to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Google Pixel 8 series hardware launch event is scheduled for October 4 at 10:00am local time (7:30pm IST). Google's Pixel Watch 2 will also make its debut during the ‘Made by Google' event.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Specifications, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications, Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
Comment
