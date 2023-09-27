Google will showcase its next-generation smartphones —Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro— along with new wearables on October 4. Ahead of it, a prominent tipster has leaked the key specifications of the Pixel 8 series, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. They are tipped to run on Tensor G3 SoC and get 10.5-megapixel selfie shooters along with an IP68 water resistance-rated build. The Pixel 8 is said to feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to get a 6.7-inch screen. The new source also corroborates previous leaks.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro through a comparison promo chart on X (formerly Twitter). The Pixel 8 series is expected to offer a few similarities with last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a. As per the poster, the upcoming handsets will run on a new Tensor G3 chip.

The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.7-inch Super Actua screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is tipped to carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, and offer up to 8x SuperRes zoom. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Both models are said to get a new 10.5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Google's Pixel 8 series is said to offer fast charging capabilities and is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a single charge. They will offer in-display fingerprint sensors and support face unlock feature for biometric authentication. The Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to also include a thermometer. Like the Pixel 7 series devices, the upcoming models are also shown to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Google Pixel 8 series hardware launch event is scheduled for October 4 at 10:00am local time (7:30pm IST). Google's Pixel Watch 2 will also make its debut during the ‘Made by Google' event.

