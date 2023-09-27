Technology News

Google Pixel 8 Pro-Hands-on Images Suggest Matte Glass Finish on Rear Panel

Google has used glossy glass finishes on the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ LEAKs Viet Nam

Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Launch of the Pixel 8 series will take place on October 4
  • The live images show the front and back of the device
  • Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are scheduled to break cover on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event. As we are counting down to the launch of the new Pixel phones, alleged hands-on images of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced on the Web. The latest leak appears to show a black version of the Pixel 8 Pro. It is seen with small bezels around the display and there is a hole-punch cutout located in the centre of the screen for the selfie camera. They suggest a matte glass finish for the handset and a triple rear camera unit on the back.

Vietnamese user (LEAKs Viet Nam) shared hands-on images of the dummy units of Pixel 8 Pro on Facebook. The images show the front and back of the handset and suggest a design language similar to last year's Pixel 7 Pro. However, it is seen in a black shade with thin bezels around the display. The display appears to have a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

On the rear, the renders suggest a matte finish for the Pixel 8 Pro. This would be a shift from the design of the Pixel 7 Pro. Google has used glossy glass finishes in the previous years on Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series. Further, the renders indicate a triple camera unit at the back, arranged in the pill-shared cutout in the camera bar. The horizontally shaped camera island also houses the flash and thermometer sensor.

This isn't the first time we have seen the Pixel 8 Pro in live images. The handset was leaked in live shots back in July that suggested design details and the codename “husky”. Google has also officially revealed the design of the Pixel 8 Pro. 

Launch of the Pixel 8 series will take place on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and a new colour for the Pixel Buds Pro are also scheduled to go official during the ‘Made by Google' event. The upcoming handsets will go on pre-order via Flipkart in India starting October 5.

The new iteration of Pixel smartphones are anticipated to ship with Android 14. The vanilla Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They are expected to run on the new Tensor G3 SoC. They are tipped to be available in two RAM —8GB, 12GB— and two storage options — 128GB, 256GB RAM. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to carry a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could house a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
