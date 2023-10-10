Google Pixel 8a has been spotted in a set of renders that have leaked online, days after the company announced its flagship phones for the year, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The leaked renders suggest the handset will be powered by a 6.1-inch flat display. The handset is also shown to feature the same raised horizontal camera bar found on Google's current-generation Pixel models. The size of the Pixel 8a is likely to be larger than that of the Pixel 8, according to information that has surfaced online.

Detailed renders of the Pixel 8a have been leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (X: @OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix. The leaked renders show the Pixel 8a in a colourway that looks quite similar to the Rose colour found on the Pixel 8 that made its debut at the company's Made by Google 2023 hardware launch event last week. Both the front and rear sides of the phone also have a similar appearance to the standard model, but the bezels on the Pixel 8a appear slightly larger.

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

According to the details leaked by the tipster, the Pixel 8a will measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm. This suggests that the height, width and thickness of the purported successor to the Pixel 7a will be dropped by 0.1mm, 0.3mm, and 0.1mm, respectively. Unlike the Pixel 7a, next year's midrange model could feature more rounded corners, according to the leaked images.

The rear panel on the Pixel 8a is equipped with a raised camera module that appears to be nearly identical to the one on the Pixel 8. It is shown to feature two rear cameras aligned to the left, while an LED flash is located on the right side. The rear panel also includes the Google logo in the middle.

The tipster has also shared 360-degree renders of the purported Pixel 8a that show the handset with a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the display flanked by speaker grilles. On the front of the handset is a centre-aligned hole punch cutout that houses the selfie camera, and the top of the display houses a slim ear speaker for calls.

The top edge of the phone has an antenna line that could be used for cellular connectivity or — as the publication points out — for ultra-wideband (UWB) support. Sales of Google's Pixel 8 series of smartphones in India are yet to begin and the company hasn't announced plans to launch a midrange version of its flagship smartphones, but we can expect to learn more about the Pixel 8a in months leading up to its expected launch next year.

