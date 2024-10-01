Google Pixel 9 series with four models — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — debuted last month. The Pixel 9a is now expected to join the family as the latest mid-range addition. Ahead of any official confirmation, a set of computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming Pixel phone have surfaced online. They showcase a significant change to its rear panel. The Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 processor.

Pixel 9a Design Leaks With Flush Cameras

Android Headlines has acquired images of the unannounced Pixel 9a in association with prominent tipster OnLeaks. The CAD-based renders of the phone do not feature a camera bar or the iconic visor but rather the cameras are flush with the back panel. Instead of the signature visor, a pill-shaped module covers the two camera sensors.

The Pixel 9a's leaked design resembles the LG V60 ThinQ. The Pixel phone seems to have noticeable but uniform side bezels and flat edges. The rest of the phone looks similar to other Pixel 9 phones.

Pixel 9a leaked CAD render

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Pixel 9a will reportedly debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. The latest operating system is expected to start rolling out on October 15. The report notes that it could be the last Google device to include a Samsung-design Tensor chip as Google eyes to use TSMC for future processors in 2025.

The remaining specifications of the Pixel 9a are expected to be similar to the Pixel 8a. The latter includes a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,492mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8a has a Tensor G3 SoC under the hood but the upcoming model will get a Tensor G4 chipset.

Googl's Pixel 8a is priced in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB variant. It was announced in the first week of May. The Pixel 9a is also expected to go official at the same time next year.