Technology News
English Edition

Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest Flush Rear Camera Module Instead of Iconic Visor

Pixel 9a could be the final Pixel device to use a Samsung-designed processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 11:35 IST
Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest Flush Rear Camera Module Instead of Iconic Visor

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Google's Pixel 9 series with four models debuted last month

Highlights
  • New renders of upcoming Pixel 9a posted online
  • Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15
  • It seems to have large noticeable bezels
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series with four models — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — debuted last month. The Pixel 9a is now expected to join the family as the latest mid-range addition. Ahead of any official confirmation, a set of computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming Pixel phone have surfaced online. They showcase a significant change to its rear panel. The Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 processor. 

Pixel 9a Design Leaks With Flush Cameras

Android Headlines has acquired images of the unannounced Pixel 9a in association with prominent tipster OnLeaks. The CAD-based renders of the phone do not feature a camera bar or the iconic visor but rather the cameras are flush with the back panel. Instead of the signature visor, a pill-shaped module covers the two camera sensors. 

The Pixel 9a's leaked design resembles the LG V60 ThinQ. The Pixel phone seems to have noticeable but uniform side bezels and flat edges. The rest of the phone looks similar to other Pixel 9 phones. 

pixel 9a android headlines inline Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a leaked CAD render
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The Pixel 9a will reportedly debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. The latest operating system is expected to start rolling out on October 15. The report notes that it could be the last Google device to include a Samsung-design Tensor chip as Google eyes to use TSMC for future processors in 2025. 

The remaining specifications of the Pixel 9a are expected to be similar to the Pixel 8a. The latter includes a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,492mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8a has a Tensor G3 SoC under the hood but the upcoming model will get a Tensor G4 chipset. 

Googl's Pixel 8a is priced in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB variant. It was announced in the first week of May. The Pixel 9a is also expected to go official at the same time next year.

 

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9a, Pixel 9a Specifications, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, Google, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
PlayStation Network Services Suffer Massive Outage, Removing Access to PlayStation Store and Games

Related Stories

Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest Flush Rear Camera Module Instead of Iconic Visor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This is How You Can Use Gemini Live for Free
  2. Vivo, iQOO Phones in India Get Funtouch OS 15 Update With These Features
  3. [Exclusive] Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs 30,000
  4. Best Budget Soundbars to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Scored 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  8. HMD Moon Knight May Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest Flush Rear Camera Module Instead of Iconic Visor
  2. PlayStation Network Services Suffer Massive Outage, Removing Access to PlayStation Store and Games
  3. SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Successfully Docks at ISS: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
  5. Gemini Live Two-Way Communication Feature Now Available for All Android Users: How to Use
  6. HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report
  8. Raspberry Pi AI Camera With 12-Megapixel Sony IMX500 Sensor Launched: Details
  9. YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
  10. Japan Crypto Review May Open Door to Lower Taxes, Dedicated ETFs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »