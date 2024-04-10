Technology News

Google Pixel 9 Name, Setup Animation Mentioned in Files on Google App Beta: Report

There's currently no word on whether Google's Pixel 9 series will debut with the rumoured Pixel-exclusive Pixie assistant.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2024 14:05 IST
Google Pixel 9 Name, Setup Animation Mentioned in Files on Google App Beta: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

A Pixel 9 series render that surfaced online earlier this year

  • Google Pixel 9 launch is anticipated to take place in H2 2024
  • The Pixel 9 has now been spotted in a beta version of the Google app
  • Google Pixel 9 could also feature a custom Assistant setup screen
Google Pixel 9 series is likely to be launched in the second half of 2024 and recent reports indicate that the company could launch three models this year. While the handsets aren't expected to arrive for a few more months, the company has already referenced the upcoming lineup in code spotted on the latest beta version of the Google app for Android phones. This seemingly corroborates previous leaks that suggested the Pixel 9 moniker for the company's upcoming smartphone lineup.

Feature tracker TheSpAndroid spotted two files on the Google app beta version 15.14.34.29.arm64 that explicitly refer to the Pixel 9. The first file (assistant_robin_suw_pixel9_fragment.xml) seems to be directly related to the screen that is displayed when setting up the Google Assistant on a new Android phone. The XML file could also be the actual setup page for Assistant on the Pixel 9.

pixel 9 lottie animation thespandroid pixel 9

A screengrab of the Lottie animation for the purported Pixel 9
Photo Credit: TheSpAndroid

 

The latest Google app beta also contains a second file (assistant_robin_suw_pixel9.json) that is a Lottie animation file — lightweight files used for vector graphics animations — for the Pixel 9. The animation does not reveal any Pixel 9-specific features, which means it could also appear on other Pixel models.

According to TheSpAndroid, there's no mention of the purported Pixie assistant that is reportedly in development for future Pixel smartphones. It's worth noting that the Pixel-exclusive assistant could still be in development and might end up making its way to this year's Pixel smartphones.

Last month, renders of the Pixel 9 were leaked by a tipster and the renders of the upcoming phone indicate it will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup like its predecessor, the Pixel 8. It could feature a compact design with rounded corners and a flat 6.03-inch display. The handset is likely to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

