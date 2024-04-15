Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch

Vivo T3x 5G is set to launch in India on April 17 as a successor to the Vivo T2x 5G. The design and colour options of the handset have already been confirmed. The phone will offer dual rear cameras and will in two colourways. Recently, the company also revealed the processor that'll be used on the smartphone. Vivo has also hinted at the price range in some of its promotional materials. Now, we've got some new information regarding the battery on the new Vivo T3x 5G..

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India announced that the Vivo T3x 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The teaser shared in the post claimed that the upcoming handset will be the "segment's slimmest smartphone with 6,000mAh battery." The fine print at the bottom of the teaser reveals that the phone will measure 0.799cm (7.99mm) in thickness and the segment is defined as "smartphones under Rs. 17,000 price range."

Notably, the Flipkart microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G previously confirmed that the phone will be available in India under Rs. 15,000. The handset will likely be available in varying RAM and storage configurations priced between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 17,000. The microsite also teases an 8GB + 128GB option for the handset.

The Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will feature a dual rear camera unit and be available in two colour options - Celestial Green and Crimson Red.

An earlier leak claimed that the Vivo T3x 5G will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has been tipped to be available 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants alongside onboard storage of 128GB. The phone is expected to support 44W wired flash charging.

For optics, the Vivo T3x 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an LED flash unit. It is tipped to get an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The handset is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and may arrive with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has been tipped to weigh 199g.

