Technology News

Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch

Vivo T3x 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2024 11:35 IST
Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G will be offered in India in Celestial Green and Crimson Red shades

Highlights
  • Vivo T3x 5G will measure 7.99mm in thickness
  • The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The Vivo T3x 5G could support 44W wired flash charging
Advertisement

Vivo T3x 5G is set to launch in India on April 17 as a successor to the Vivo T2x 5G. The design and colour options of the handset have already been confirmed. The phone will offer dual rear cameras and will in two colourways. Recently, the company also revealed the processor that'll be used on the smartphone. Vivo has also hinted at the price range in some of its promotional materials. Now, we've got some new information regarding the battery on the new Vivo T3x 5G..

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India announced that the Vivo T3x 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The teaser shared in the post claimed that the upcoming handset will be the "segment's slimmest smartphone with 6,000mAh battery." The fine print at the bottom of the teaser reveals that the phone will measure 0.799cm (7.99mm) in thickness and the segment is defined as "smartphones under Rs. 17,000 price range."

Notably, the Flipkart microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G previously confirmed that the phone will be available in India under Rs. 15,000. The handset will likely be available in varying RAM and storage configurations priced between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 17,000. The microsite also teases an 8GB + 128GB option for the handset.

The Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will feature a dual rear camera unit and be available in two colour options - Celestial Green and Crimson Red. 

An earlier leak claimed that the Vivo T3x 5G will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has been tipped to be available 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants alongside onboard storage of 128GB. The phone is expected to support 44W wired flash charging.

For optics, the Vivo T3x 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an LED flash unit. It is tipped to get an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The handset is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and may arrive with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has been tipped to weigh 199g.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G India launch, Vivo T3x 5G price in India, Vivo T3x 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8a Design and Colour Options Leak, Said to Debut at Google I/O 2024

Related Stories

Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Best Mid-Range Phone You Can Buy?
  2. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  2. Google Pixel 8a Design and Colour Options Leak, Said to Debut at Google I/O 2024
  3. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Brings Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches and More
  4. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Moots Google Play Store Reforms After Antitrust Win
  6. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon Chip in China, MediaTek SoC in Global Markets
  7. Apple Stock Value Surges By $112 Billion After Signal of AI Intent
  8. Top OTT Releases This Week: Fallout, Amar Singh Chamkila and More
  9. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to Large Firms, Including Some Microsoft Customers
  10. Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »