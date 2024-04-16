Technology News

Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price

The AI Pendant by Limitless can be pre-ordered for $99 and will be shipped out later this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 14:17 IST
Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price

Photo Credit: YouTube/Limitless

The Limitless AI Pendant supports USB-C charging

Highlights
  • The Limitless AI Pendant will be available globally at the launch
  • The company claims it will offer 100 hours of battery life
  • The AI Pendant supports WiFi and Bluetooth
Advertisement

Limitless AI Pendant, a wearable device that is designed to record everything that is said in its vicinity, was unveiled by the company on April 15. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device offers a unique form factor and is designed to help users recall important information, eliminating the need to rely on notetaking. The device features a double aluminium body and a magnetic clasp. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and has a USB Type-C port for charging. Limitless has revealed that the AI Pendant will be shipped to customers in Q4 2024.

The company announced the device via a video post on YouTube on Monday. Dan Siroker, CEO of Limitless AI, said, “[..] we are introducing Limitless. It is a Web app, a Mac app, a Windows app, and a wearable. Limitless is a personalised AI, powered by what you've seen, said, or heard. Limitless augments, not replaces human intelligence with artificial intelligence to overcome the brain's limitations, specifically our memory and our focus.”

Limitless AI Pendant price and availability

Available in eight different colour options including black, blue, green, grey, navy blue, pink, white, and yellow, the Limitless AI Pendant is priced starting at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,270). The company is currently accepting pre-orders and shipping will begin in Q4 2024. The device can be used without a recurring subscription, but to use the full set of AI features, users will have to shell out an additional $19 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month for the 'Limitless Pro' subscription. The company is currently accepting pre-orders and it will be shipped between October and December 2024.

Limitless AI Pendant features

The wearable pendant functions as a recording tool that records up everything that has been said around it. Using AI algorithms, the device can intelligently identify and record only spoken words and not ambient sounds or background noises. It can even distinguish different speakers. The recording capability is only one-half of the entire Limitless offering. The second part is a companion app which is available for macOS, Windows, and as a web app.

The recordings are saved on the cloud, and once a session is over, the device saves and stores the recording on the server which is accessible via the app. The app also provides the information in the recording in four separate formats — Helpful context, Transcript, Notes, and Summary.

Context gives a brief outline of the conversation with specific keywords whereas the Summary provides a detailed description of the events. Transcript is the raw transcription of the entire conversation, and Notes provide timestamps for ease of discovery.

Coming to the specifications of the wearable, it is a flexible clasp with magnetic ends that can be worn as a pendant or clipped to clothing. The device is 31.9mm in width and 16mm in thickness when folded. The company claims the device offers 100 hours of battery life, and it supports USB Type-C charging.

The Limitless Pendant is fitted with multiple microphones that help it pick up the audio. The device turns on a visible LED light to indicate when it is recording. To sync data with the app and the cloud, it supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Limitless also has a focus on privacy. The company has added a Consent Mode where the device only records voice after the speaker has given verbal consent. It can recognise consent through contextual language, so users do not have to break the flow of the conversation.

For data security, the company has introduced Confidential Cloud, a secure cloud server where the data is encrypted and stored but is not accessible to anyone except the user. This is similar to how Telegram and Signal store end-to-end encrypted data that can be accessed across different devices but remains private to the user.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI Pendant, Limitless, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G64 5G With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro
  3. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Two Touchscreen Displays Debuts
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
  5. Vivo V30e Key Features Leaked, Said to Launch in India Soon
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Updated With More Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes
  7. Samsung Announces One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for These Flagship Devices
  8. Pixel 9 Might Feature a Satellite-Pointing Interface That Looks Like This
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chips, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 9 User Interface for Purported iPhone 15-Like Satellite Connectivity Feature Leaked: See Video
  3. Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
  5. Vivo Y200i Price, Design, Key Features Leak via Certification Sites; Benchmarks Surface on Geekbench
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets Additional Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  7. Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions
  8. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May
  9. Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »