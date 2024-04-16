Limitless AI Pendant, a wearable device that is designed to record everything that is said in its vicinity, was unveiled by the company on April 15. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device offers a unique form factor and is designed to help users recall important information, eliminating the need to rely on notetaking. The device features a double aluminium body and a magnetic clasp. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and has a USB Type-C port for charging. Limitless has revealed that the AI Pendant will be shipped to customers in Q4 2024.

The company announced the device via a video post on YouTube on Monday. Dan Siroker, CEO of Limitless AI, said, “[..] we are introducing Limitless. It is a Web app, a Mac app, a Windows app, and a wearable. Limitless is a personalised AI, powered by what you've seen, said, or heard. Limitless augments, not replaces human intelligence with artificial intelligence to overcome the brain's limitations, specifically our memory and our focus.”

Limitless AI Pendant price and availability

Available in eight different colour options including black, blue, green, grey, navy blue, pink, white, and yellow, the Limitless AI Pendant is priced starting at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,270). The company is currently accepting pre-orders and shipping will begin in Q4 2024. The device can be used without a recurring subscription, but to use the full set of AI features, users will have to shell out an additional $19 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month for the 'Limitless Pro' subscription. The company is currently accepting pre-orders and it will be shipped between October and December 2024.

Limitless AI Pendant features

The wearable pendant functions as a recording tool that records up everything that has been said around it. Using AI algorithms, the device can intelligently identify and record only spoken words and not ambient sounds or background noises. It can even distinguish different speakers. The recording capability is only one-half of the entire Limitless offering. The second part is a companion app which is available for macOS, Windows, and as a web app.

The recordings are saved on the cloud, and once a session is over, the device saves and stores the recording on the server which is accessible via the app. The app also provides the information in the recording in four separate formats — Helpful context, Transcript, Notes, and Summary.

Context gives a brief outline of the conversation with specific keywords whereas the Summary provides a detailed description of the events. Transcript is the raw transcription of the entire conversation, and Notes provide timestamps for ease of discovery.

Coming to the specifications of the wearable, it is a flexible clasp with magnetic ends that can be worn as a pendant or clipped to clothing. The device is 31.9mm in width and 16mm in thickness when folded. The company claims the device offers 100 hours of battery life, and it supports USB Type-C charging.

The Limitless Pendant is fitted with multiple microphones that help it pick up the audio. The device turns on a visible LED light to indicate when it is recording. To sync data with the app and the cloud, it supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Limitless also has a focus on privacy. The company has added a Consent Mode where the device only records voice after the speaker has given verbal consent. It can recognise consent through contextual language, so users do not have to break the flow of the conversation.

For data security, the company has introduced Confidential Cloud, a secure cloud server where the data is encrypted and stored but is not accessible to anyone except the user. This is similar to how Telegram and Signal store end-to-end encrypted data that can be accessed across different devices but remains private to the user.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.