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Best Phones for Portrait Photography in India in 2026: Pixel 11 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, More

The focal length, autofocus and image processing can all make a difference in portrait photography.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 September 2026 14:00 IST
Best Phones for Portrait Photography in India in 2026: Pixel 11 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, More

Vivo X300 Ultra (pictured) packs two 200-megapixel rear cameras

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Highlights
  • These phones offer dedicated cameras suited to portrait photography
  • Telephoto cameras provide more flexibility when framing portraits
  • Large sensors and advanced processing can improve portrait results
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Taking a good portrait on a phone is not just about having a high-resolution camera. The focal length, autofocus and image processing can all make a difference, especially when you want your subject to stand out without looking overly processed. We have picked five flagship phones that do this particularly well, whether through dedicated telephoto cameras, large sensors or built-in portrait controls. Here are the phones worth considering if portraits are high on your camera wish list.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

The Pixel 11 Pro has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 48-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom. There is also a 42-megapixel selfie camera. The 5x telephoto is especially useful for portraits, letting you get tighter shots without having to stand too close to your subject, while the main camera's f/1.68 aperture, OIS and LDAF help in trickier lighting.

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The phone has a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Google's Tensor G6 chipset with Android 17. It comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with a 4,840mAh battery, 30W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. It is also IP68-rated.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide, with Leica tuning across the setup. The 200-megapixel telephoto is the standout for portraits, offering plenty of detail and a longer reach for tighter shots. The main camera also uses a large 1-inch sensor and OIS, which should come in handy for portraits in lower light. A 50-megapixel selfie camera rounds out the setup.

The phone gets a 6.9-inch 120Hz HyperRGB OLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, and is rated IP68.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra has a Zeiss-tuned camera setup with 200-megapixel main and periscope telephoto cameras, plus a 50-megapixel ultrawide. The 200-megapixel periscope camera offers 3.7x optical zoom, making it the most useful of the three for portraits, as it allows you to frame your subject from a comfortable distance. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone has a 6.82-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and packs a 6,600mAh battery with 100W charging. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

Vivo X300 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 200-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and two telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom. That gives you more options when shooting portraits, whether you want a closer shot at 3x or a tighter frame at 5x without getting too close. The main camera also has OIS and a wide f/1.4 aperture.

It gets a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging, along with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The phone is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in India begins at Rs. 1,30,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has three 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a 4x telephoto that can reach an 8x optical-quality view at 200mm. For portraits, that extra reach gives you more framing flexibility, while autofocus and OIS help keep shots sharp. Apple also offers Focus and Depth Control and six Portrait Lighting effects for more control over portrait shots.

It has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 120Hz ProMotion and runs on Apple's A19 Pro chipset. The phone comes with up to 2TB of storage, an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera and support for MagSafe and Qi2 charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro Max currently begins in the country at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant.

FAQs

1. Which phone is best for portrait photography in India?

The Vivo X300 Ultra stands out with its 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and Zeiss-tuned setup.

2. What is the best focal length for smartphone portraits?

Moderate telephoto focal lengths work well for headshots, while shorter focal lengths suit wider portraits.

3. Which phone has the most versatile portrait setup?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra offers two telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom.

4. Is a telephoto camera important for portraits?

Yes. It lets you shoot tighter portraits from farther away and can give faces a more natural perspective.

5. Are megapixels important for portrait photography?

They help with detail and cropping, but sensor size, autofocus and image processing matter too.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Best Camera Phones, Best Phones for Portrait Photography, Portrait Photography, Camera Phones, Best Phones in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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