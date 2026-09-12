The compact smartphone segment has received several entries in 2026. This is great news for those who prefer a smaller phone but do not want to compromise too much on performance. While most manufacturers continue to favour large displays, phones such as the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S26 and Google Pixel 11 retain relatively compact form factors while offering high-end processors and capable operating systems. The Vivo X300 FE and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G also join the category with promising cameras and fast charging.

Here are some of the best compact smartphones available in India right now.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is among the more compact options in Apple's current lineup, despite getting a slightly larger display than its predecessor. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 mm and weighs 177g, making it relatively easy to handle compared with larger flagship smartphones. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For performance, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset and runs iOS 26. It features a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide camera. The phone also gets an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera. Apple claims up to 30 hours of video playback.

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Apple A19

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 48-megapixel ultrawide rear; 18-megapixel front

Battery and charging: Up to 30 hours of video playback; 40W

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. The phone is also available with 512GB storage, priced at Rs. 1,02,900. It comes in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is the most compact flagship in Samsung's current Galaxy S lineup. It features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Full-HD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm and weighs 167g, making it one of the lightest options on this list. It also has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

The Galaxy S26 is powered by the 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its rear camera system comprises a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 120Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2600

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 10-megapixel 3x telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide rear; 12-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,300mAh; 25W wired

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 99,999. It is available in Sky Blue, Black, Cobalt Violet, and White colour options.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 retains a relatively compact footprint while offering a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The panel has a Full-HD+ resolution, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 152.8x72x8.6mm and weighs 197g. It also carries an IP68 rating.

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 runs on the Tensor G6 chipset with the Titan M3 security chip, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. A 10.5-megapixel selfie camera is placed on the front. The phone is powered by a 4,985mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging.

Google Pixel 11 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 13-megapixel ultrawide + 10.8-megapixel telephoto rear; 10.5-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,985mAh; 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging ([Gadgets 360][3])

Google Pixel 11 Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 1,04,999. It is offered in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colour options.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE is another compact option, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a relatively narrow 71.76mm body. It measures 150.83x71.76x7.99mm and weighs around 191g. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its Zeiss-tuned camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also gets a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera. The 6,500mAh battery supports 90W wired charging.

Vivo X300 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz, up to 5,000 nits

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide rear; 50-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W wired

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

The Vivo X300 FE starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 89,999. The top-end configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage is listed for Rs. 99,999. It is available in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is the smallest member of the Reno 15 Pro lineup, with a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of brightness. The phone measures 151.21x72.42x7.99mm and weighs 187 grams, making it one of the lighter Android options in this selection.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. A 50-megapixel selfie camera sits on the front. The handset packs a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 200-megapixel main + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel periscope telephoto rear; 50-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 6,200mAh; 80W wired

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G starts at Rs. 59,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at Rs. 64,999. The handset is offered in Glacier White, Cocoa Brown, and Crystal Pink colour options.