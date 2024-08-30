Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024

NPCI's UPI Circle feature lets users choose family members who can make digital payments without needing a bank account.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 19:58 IST
Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pay has also announced a feature to allow users to prepaid utility bills

Highlights
  • NPCI's UPI Circle lets users set a monthly maximum limit of Rs. 15,000
  • UPI vouchers let users give others a prepaid voucher with a set amount
  • Google Pay users can pay their bills by scanning a QR code with Clickpay
Advertisement

Google Pay, the Unified Prepaid Interface (UPI) payments app, unveiled new features at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024. The company said that these new features, which will be rolled out later this year, will make it easier for users to make payments and transact through the app. Some of the features announced at the GFF include UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers or eRupi, Clickpay QR scan, Prepaid Utility payments, Tap & Pay with RuPay cards, and more. Apart from this, the company also announced several partnerships at the event.

Google Pay Unveils New Features at GFF 2024

The UPI payments app detailed the new features in a blog post and said that these functionalities will bring ease, convenience, and simplicity to the way users interact with payments and finance instruments.

UPI Circle is a new feature rom NPCI that allows UPI account holders to let trusted people make digital payments even if they do not have a bank account. This feature can be beneficial for older family members who do not own a bank account or a Google Pay-linked account but need to make a UPI payment.

These family members can either get a Partial Delegation privilege where the primary user will have to approve every transaction or a Full Delegation privilege where they can get a monthly limit of up to Rs. 15,000. This feature is being launched in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI Vouchers or eRupi, a direct benefit transfer (DBT) feature launched in 2021, that will soon be supported on Google Pay. People, with this feature, can generate a prepaid voucher which is linked to a mobile number and can be used to make digital payments even if the user did not link a bank account to UPI. This feature will be brought to the platform in collaboration with NPCI and the Department of Financial Services.

Clickpay QR scan is another new feature for bill payments coming to Google Pay. It allows users to pay their bills on Google Pay by scanning a QR code within the app. These payments can only be made when the biller has generated a customised QR code for the customer. Once scanned, users will see the bill amount they need to pay, according to Google.

Google Pay will also let users make prepaid utility bills with a new feature. Similar to the feature in Paytm, the app will discover a user's prepaid utility bills once they have added their customer data to the app. Once done, users will be able to make recurring payments to the billers who support prepaid payments. The feature will work across different categories. It is being added in partnership with NPCI Bharat Billpay.

Tap & Pay with RuPay Cards will also be added to Google Pay later this year. With this, RuPay cardholders can add their Rupay card to the app and tap their near-field communication (NFC) enabled smartphone on a card machine and make payments. Notably, card information is not stored in the app, the company stated.

Finally, UPI Lite is getting an autopay feature. Users will be able to automatically top-up their UPI Lite account when the balance falls below a certain amount.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pay, UPI, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Basel Committee Addresses Risks Around Permissionless Blockchains: Details

Related Stories

Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  2. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  3. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  4. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  5. Gravitational Waves Hint at a New, Supercool Secret About the Big Bang
  6. You Can Now Search Your Gmail Inbox With This Gemini Feature
  7. Outside the US? You Can Now Access Apple Intelligence Features This Way
  8. Google Pay Will Roll Out These New UPI Features in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024
  2. Basel Committee Addresses Risks Around Permissionless Blockchains: Details
  3. Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Monet Purple Colour Variant Launched in India: Availability, Offers
  4. Itel Flip One Feature Phone Set to Launch in India in September
  5. Boat Smartwatches in India Get Tap and Pay Functionality in Collaboration With Mastercard
  6. Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of September 5 Launch
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Said to Be Delayed on Xbox Due to Exclusivity Deal Between Sony, Game Science
  9. Circle to Search Crop and Share Feature Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Users
  10. Realme Note 60 With 6.74-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »