  Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New 'Your Android Has New Features' Notification

Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification

The notification about new Android features was shared via Google Play services.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 19:55 IST
Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification

Photo Credit: Google

The list of features included Circle to Search, Google Lens, Photos, and more

Highlights
  • The notification opened a full-screen carousel interface
  • Each Android feature included details on availability and how to use it
  • Google sends similar notifications to Pixel phones via the Tips app
Google reportedly sent a notification to some Android devices between Saturday and Sunday. This unique notification was shared via Google Play services and was titled “Your Android Has New Features”. The notification reportedly opened in a full-screen interface and showcased the recently added features to Android devices. Some of these included Circle to Search, Google Lens, Google Photos, and more. Notably, users could reportedly open the notification and check all the new features in a carousel-style layout.

Google Reportedly Sent an Android Notification About New Features

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant sent out a notification to some Android devices highlighting the new features Android has shipped to users recently. So far, such notifications have only been sent to Pixel smartphones via the Tips app. The app would showcase the quarterly Feature Drops, helping users learn more information about the new features.

google android notification Google Android notification

Google Android notification
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

 

However, some Android users have spotted seeing a similar notification on non-Pixel devices, as per the report. Once a user clicks on the notification, a full-screen interface is said to open, highlighting the recently released features on Android. Users can reportedly swipe through multiple screens in carousel style, going through one feature at a time.

As per the screenshots shared by the publication, each interface came with an image highlighting a visual cue on how to use the feature as well as a text description of the feature. A separate “How to get started” section was reportedly added where users could learn exactly how to use the feature. At the bottom of the screen, Google also shared the availability details of the feature.

The new features showcased in the notification reportedly include the QR code and translation feature of Circle to Search, short video recordings in Google Lens, Magic Editor features expansion to non-Pixel devices in Google Photos, as well as QR code and barcode passes feature in Google Wallet.

Additionally, the full-screen effects in Google Messages and the green shield icon indicating safe browsing mode were also highlighted in the Android notification.

Comments

Google, Android, Android features, Smartphones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse.
