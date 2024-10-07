Google reportedly sent a notification to some Android devices between Saturday and Sunday. This unique notification was shared via Google Play services and was titled “Your Android Has New Features”. The notification reportedly opened in a full-screen interface and showcased the recently added features to Android devices. Some of these included Circle to Search, Google Lens, Google Photos, and more. Notably, users could reportedly open the notification and check all the new features in a carousel-style layout.

Google Reportedly Sent an Android Notification About New Features

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant sent out a notification to some Android devices highlighting the new features Android has shipped to users recently. So far, such notifications have only been sent to Pixel smartphones via the Tips app. The app would showcase the quarterly Feature Drops, helping users learn more information about the new features.

Google Android notification

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

However, some Android users have spotted seeing a similar notification on non-Pixel devices, as per the report. Once a user clicks on the notification, a full-screen interface is said to open, highlighting the recently released features on Android. Users can reportedly swipe through multiple screens in carousel style, going through one feature at a time.

As per the screenshots shared by the publication, each interface came with an image highlighting a visual cue on how to use the feature as well as a text description of the feature. A separate “How to get started” section was reportedly added where users could learn exactly how to use the feature. At the bottom of the screen, Google also shared the availability details of the feature.

The new features showcased in the notification reportedly include the QR code and translation feature of Circle to Search, short video recordings in Google Lens, Magic Editor features expansion to non-Pixel devices in Google Photos, as well as QR code and barcode passes feature in Google Wallet.

Additionally, the full-screen effects in Google Messages and the green shield icon indicating safe browsing mode were also highlighted in the Android notification.