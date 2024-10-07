Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2

iQOO 13 could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 19:52 IST
iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 12 and iQOO Neo 9 series pack Supercomputing Chip Q1

Highlights
  • The initial release of the iQOO 13 could take place in China
  • It could be priced at around Rs. 55,000 in India
  • iQOO 13 is said to ship with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce a launch date but details about the handset are appearing on the Web. A new leak coming out of China suggests that the upcoming handset will get a new chip and heat dissipation system with a single-layer motherboard. The initial launch of the iQOO 13 could take place in China in November and it is expected to launch in India in early December. The iQOO 13 is likely to draw power from a 6,150mAh battery.

A Weibo user familiar with the matter claims that the iQOO 13 will come with a new heat dissipation architecture with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management. The handset is said to boast a new VC heat sink as well (machine translated from Chinese).

The same user in a separate post states that iQOO 13 will feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. Last year's iQOO 12 and iQOO Neo 9 series pack Supercomputing Chip Q1 and are advertised to enable 144fps (frames per second) gaming experience.

iQOO 13 isn't new to the rumour mill and is expected to be launched in India between December 1 and December 10, following its initial debut in China. It could be priced at around Rs. 55,000 in the country.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could run Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

iQOO 13 is said to ship with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a metal middle frame. It is said to pack a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It may have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  4. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Vivo X200 Series Design, Details, and Camera Samples Officially Revealed
  6. Vivo X200 Series Price Tipped; X200 Pro Mini Leaked inÂ Hands-on Video
  7. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  9. iPhone 17 Air May Feature an Ultra-Thin Display From Novatek: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto SIPs May Become Popular in India as Young Investors Explore Alternatives to Stocks and Bonds: Cashaa Founder
  2. Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
  4. Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Open for Pre-Booking; Said to Be The Slimmest Phone With AI
  6. Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Infinix Hot 50i With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Rolling Out Chat Theme Feature With Options for Chat Colour, Wallpapers
  10. Apple Abandons Smart Ring Project to Prevent Cannibalisation of Apple Watch Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »