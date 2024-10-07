iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2

iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce a launch date but details about the handset are appearing on the Web. A new leak coming out of China suggests that the upcoming handset will get a new chip and heat dissipation system with a single-layer motherboard. The initial launch of the iQOO 13 could take place in China in November and it is expected to launch in India in early December. The iQOO 13 is likely to draw power from a 6,150mAh battery.

A Weibo user familiar with the matter claims that the iQOO 13 will come with a new heat dissipation architecture with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management. The handset is said to boast a new VC heat sink as well (machine translated from Chinese).

The same user in a separate post states that iQOO 13 will feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. Last year's iQOO 12 and iQOO Neo 9 series pack Supercomputing Chip Q1 and are advertised to enable 144fps (frames per second) gaming experience.

iQOO 13 isn't new to the rumour mill and is expected to be launched in India between December 1 and December 10, following its initial debut in China. It could be priced at around Rs. 55,000 in the country.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could run Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

iQOO 13 is said to ship with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a metal middle frame. It is said to pack a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It may have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.