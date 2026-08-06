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HP OmniPad 12 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon Chip, Detachable Keyboard

HP has designed the OmniPad 12 as a 2-in-1 device, and it comes bundled with a detachable keyboard.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 14:17 IST
HP OmniPad 12 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon Chip, Detachable Keyboard

Photo Credit: HP

HP's latest tablet is offered in two colour options

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Highlights
  • HP OmniPad 12 sports a 12-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The tablet's India pricing starts at Rs. 48,999
  • HP claims it can offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge
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HP OmniPad 12 is now available for purchase in India. It was launched in the country in May as the company's first tablet designed specifically for the Indian market. It sports a 12-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It comes with a detachable keyboard and runs on Android 16.

HP OmniPad 12 Price in India, Availability

The price of the HP OmniPad 12 in India starts at Rs. 48,999. It is also available with 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 54,999. It is offered in two colour options — Denim Blue and Meteor Silver. The OmniPad 12 is available for purchase via the HP Online Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and HP World stores.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 on eligible SBI and HDFC Bank credit cards until August 20. The company is also bundling a one-year subscription, worth Rs. 96,000, to multiple AI services, including GPT-5, Claude 4, Gemini 2.5, Perplexity, Grok 4, and DeepSeek.

HP OmniPad 12 Features, Specifications

The HP OmniPad 12 sports a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits of brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q processor, which closely relates to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS onboard storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. The tablet runs Android 16 out of the box.

HP has designed it as a 2-in-1 device, and it comes bundled with a detachable keyboard. Users can switch between tablet and laptop modes. It weighs 600g in tablet mode. The OmniPad 12 comes preloaded with educational and skilling applications such as iPrep, Lexillion, and Brands.live.

For multimedia consumption, the tablet is equipped with quad speakers tuned with DTS Ultra and dual high-SNR microphones. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Connectivity options on the HP tablet include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a dual-cell 31 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. In tablet-only mode, it measures 283 x 178.1 x 7.3mm and tips the scales at 600g.

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Further reading: HP OmniPad 12, HP OmniPad, HP OmniPad 12 Price in India, HP OmniPad 12 Specifications, HP
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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