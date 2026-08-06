Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Vivo S2 runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 12:05 IST
Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo S2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo S2 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen
  • The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip
  • It packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and a 7,050mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo S2 was launched in India on Thursday as the first model in the company's S-lineup in nearly seven years. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It runs on OriginOS 6 out of the box and packs a 7,050mAh battery.

Vivo S2 Price in India, Availability

The Vivo S2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also offered in an 8GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 45,999.

Voltvivo S2 Discussion
Explore More...

The handset is available in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White. It can be purchased via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across the country.

Vivo S2 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo S2 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, 449ppi pixel density, and VM9 light-emitting material. The display also features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the new Vivo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also supports up to 8GB of Extended RAM.

For optics, the Vivo S2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 4K resolution.

Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo S2 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. It measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze colourways, while the Silk White variant measures 8.10mm. The handset tips the scales at 197g in Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze, and 199g in Silk White. The phone ships with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo S2 Price in India, Vivo S2 Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits
Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Deal Teased Ahead of Sale
  2. Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price, Features Compared
  3. Vivo Revives Its S-Series Lineup in India With the New Vivo S2
  4. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  5. Redmi Note 17 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price
  2. Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits
  4. Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Signature Starts Receiving Android 17 Beta Update With Redesigned App Icons, New Features: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation Ports Reportedly Among Best-Selling Games of 2026
  7. Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Leak Hints at Beta Rollout Timeline and New Features
  9. Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report
  10. iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »