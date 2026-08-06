Vivo S2 was launched in India on Thursday as the first model in the company's S-lineup in nearly seven years. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It runs on OriginOS 6 out of the box and packs a 7,050mAh battery.

Vivo S2 Price in India, Availability

The Vivo S2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also offered in an 8GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 45,999.

The handset is available in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White. It can be purchased via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across the country.

Vivo S2 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo S2 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, 449ppi pixel density, and VM9 light-emitting material. The display also features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the new Vivo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also supports up to 8GB of Extended RAM.

For optics, the Vivo S2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 4K resolution.

Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo S2 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. It measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze colourways, while the Silk White variant measures 8.10mm. The handset tips the scales at 197g in Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze, and 199g in Silk White. The phone ships with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

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