Realme GT 6 will be the next GT series smartphone to be launched in the country, according to the company. It is confirmed to be launched in global markets, including India. The latest announcement comes a few days after the firm unveiled the Realme GT 6T. The Realme GT 7 Pro will also arrive in India later this year, according to a company executive. The Realme GT 6 is believed to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which debuted in the China earlier this month.

Realme GT 6 India Launch Confirmed

On Thursday, the company announced that the Realme GT 6 will be launched soon in India and other global markets, but did not disclose the actual date. It is confirmed to offer premium-grade features and AI-based capabilities. Realme is promoting the device with "flagship killer" tagline.

The Realme GT 6 will arrive as a sibling of the Realme GT 6T. The debut of latter marked the GT series' return to the international market earlier this month after a two-year hiatus.

It is speculated that the Realme GT 6 will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6, which was announced in China on May 9, priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Realme GT 6 specifications (expected)

If the claims that the Realme GT Neo 6 will arrive as the GT 6 in global markets, we can expect the handset to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also be powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual three-dimensional cooling system with a 10014mm square VC cooling area. It includes a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

