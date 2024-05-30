OnePlus 12 will soon be available in a third colour variant in India, according to the company. The handset was launched in India earlier this year in two colour options, and a third limited-edition colourway will be available to purchase next week. The handset is expected to arrive with the same hardware specifications as the model that made its debut in India and global markets with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launch Date

The smartphone maker announced on Thursday that the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour option will be launched in India on June 6. The company is yet to reveal an image of the Glacial White colourway, which will join the Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options that were introduced in January at a starting price of Rs. 64,999.

OnePlus 12 Specifications

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant is likely to feature the same specifications as the model that was launched earlier this year. It is expected to be equipped with a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The handset runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, and has up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM along with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 14, with the company's OxygenOS 14 on top.

The OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the OnePlus 12 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 12 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The OnePlus 12 features an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. The handset can also be charged at 50W using a proprietary charger, and it can charge compatible accessories at 10W using reverse wireless charging, according to the company.

