HMD Crest Series India Launch Date Set for July 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed

HMD Crest is teased to come with a glass finish and self-repairability features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 13:46 IST
HMD Crest Series India Launch Date Set for July 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD has signed Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra as the brand ambassador for Crest lineup

Highlights
  • HMD Crest series launch date announced
  • HMD Crest is largely speculated to debut as a rebrand of the HMD Pulse
  • It was earlier rumoured to debut with HMD Arrow moniker
HMD Crest series — the first HMD branded smartphones without Nokia branding — are all set to launch in India soon. The Finnish manufacturer confirmed the launch date of the new smartphones on Tuesday via a teaser on X. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the device, but it is confirmed to feature a rear panel that is made of glass. The HMD Crest series will be sold via Amazon in the country. The handsets are said to be made in India. Like recent HMD phones, the upcoming series is also designed around the concept of self-repairability.

HMD Crest Series India Launch Timeline

The official HMD India account (@HMDdevicesIN) posted about the upcoming launch of the HMD Crest series that is scheduled to take place on July 25. The image shared by the brand shows the rear panel of the phone. Further, Amazon India has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of new handsets.

The Amazon listing suggests that the HMD Crest series' rear panel will have a glossy finish, and will be made of glass. The listing highlights the portrait imaging capabilities of the upcoming phone. Further, the handset will come with easy self-repair features. It is confirmed to be made in India, and HMD has announced that Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra will be the brand ambassador for the upcoming lineup.

While the Finnish smartphone maker has only mentioned the HMD Crest series, we can expect it to include the Crest and Crest Max 5G models. 

The HMD Crest is largely speculated to debut as a rebrand of the HMD Pulse. The latter was launched in Europe in April this year with a price tag of EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,460). It was previously rumoured to debut with the HMD Arrow moniker.

Readers might recall that the HMD Pulse runs on Android 14, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The HMD Pulse runs on an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chipset. It boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. 



Nithya P Nair


HMD Crest Series India Launch Date Set for July 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed
