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Gears of War: E-Day Multiplayer Modes, Maps and More Revealed Ahead of Early Access Beta

Gears of War: E-Day open beta early access begins August 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 July 2026 15:07 IST
Gears of War: E-Day Multiplayer Modes, Maps and More Revealed Ahead of Early Access Beta

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

Gears of War: E-Day will launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 6

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Highlights
  • Gears of War: E-Day is an Xbox console exclusive
  • The shooter will feature both PvE and PvP mutiplayer modes
  • Gears of War: E-Day will get post-launch seasonal updates
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Xbox and The Coalition have shared an in-depth look at Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer, detailing PvE and PvP modes, multiplayer maps, weapon customisation, and more. The developer has also released a new multiplayer deep-dive trailer showcasing PvE Horde Siege mode and PvP Versus mode. Xbox and PC players who have pre-ordered the game or are Game Pass members will be able to try Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer when early access to the open beta begins August 6.

Horde Siege PvE Mode

Gears of War: E-Day's multiplayer reveal detailed Horde Siege, the new 12-player, three-squad PvE mode where squads team up to fight Locust hordes. Each squad will have its own mission but will eventually cross paths with other squads before working together in a final showdown against Locusts, the studio confirmed on the Gears of War website.

Developer The Coalition is promising larger Horde maps and mission variety for a deeper PvE experience. Horde maps will be set within the city of Kalona. During the Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer open beta, players will be able to test out the "Golden Quarter” Horde Siege map. Three Horde Siege maps will be available in the game at launch.

Horde Siege Classes

In the Horde Siege mode, players will be able to choose from four Siege classes: Assault, Breacher, Marksman, and Medic. The Assault class is a mid-range class, while Breacher focuses on close-range combat. Marksman is the long-range sniper class and Medic is the support class that can heal and revive teammates.

While each class has its distinct role, players in a team of four can drop into a match picking any class they want. Horde Siege also features three mission types: Blitz, for short and intense missions; Siege, for standard-length missions with multiple objectives; and Horde, for longer missions that can last up to an hour.

The Coalition has confirmed that the Horde Siege mode will get new classes, maps, missions, modifiers, and other seasonal content post-launch.

GoW EDAY HordeSiege Corpser comp 6a6937d51e69f 1 gears

Gears of War: E-Day will feature a PvE Horde Siege mode
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

Versus PvP Mode

Versus is the returning PvP mode in Gears of War: E-Day, where players will take on other players in 4v4 modes. Versus will not feature weapon mods to level the playing field, but players will be able to obtain on-map Power Weapons to gain an advantage over the opponents.

At launch, Versus will come with four modes: Team Deathmatch, Conquest, Demolition, and Crucible. TDM is the standard elimination mode, while Conquest takes the classic King-of-the-Hill approach where teams must hold and defend specific points on the map. In Demolition, teams will fight to control a bomb that can be planted at one of two enemy bombsites. And in Crucible, a new mode, players will fight to control a Power Core inside specific zones. Gears of War: E-Day will launch with six Versus PvP maps.

VERSUS SKYWARD 03 compress 6a698488f0959 1 gears

Gears of War: E-Day will launch with six Versus maps
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

The Coalition also detailed characters, player skins, emblems, icons, poses, and other multiplayer cosmetic items that will be available at launch. The studio promised to keep cosmetics and skins gritty and grounded and confirmed player skins will not feature crossovers and IP partnerships. The developer also shared details about progression, rewards, and unlocks, along with in-game currencies and an in-game shop.

The Coalition also promised five themed post-launch multiplayer seasons, which will begin with Season 1: Emergence. Seasonal updates will bring new maps, modes, characters, skins, and more.

Early access to Gears of War: E-Day open beta begins August 6. Players who have pre-ordered the game on Xbox or PC or are Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass members will be able to try out the game's multiplayer early. Gears of War: E-Day launches on PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 6, 2026.

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Further reading: Gears of War E Day, Gears of War, Gears of War E Day Multiplayer Reveal, Xbox, The Coalition
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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