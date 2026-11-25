Anthropic on Tuesday announced that users can now turn AI-generated artifacts into standalone desktop applications using Claude. The new feature, part of the company's AI chatbot, is claimed to help create tools for everyday tasks using natural language prompts, test them within Claude, and install them on Mac or Windows computers. As per the company, these apps open in separate windows and can have their own icons, notifications, and menu bar, or system tray access.

Claude Artifacts as Desktop Apps

In a blog post, Anthropic said that its Install as app feature is rolling out in beta in Claude for Mac and Windows. As per the company, eligible artifacts that have been turned into desktop apps run independently of the main Claude interface. Users can create an artifact by describing what they want in a prompt, try it within Claude, and select the installation option from the Share menu.

Instead of remaining embedded within a Claude conversation, Anthropic claims that an installed artifact gets its own desktop icon and opens in a separate window. Users can also share these apps with others. As per the company, installed apps can continue to use Claude and connected services, or connectors, to access information from tools such as calendars and email.

The company also shared examples of apps built by its employees, including Linnet, a layered image editor; Phosphor, a file manager; Sift, a tool that organises files using folder rules; Tern, a terminal with Claude assistance; and Vitals, a system performance monitor that runs from the menu bar or system tray.

Anthropic has introduced three levels of access to limit what these apps can do on a computer.

Under the default setting, an installed app can only access features that would be available to it in a browser. The second level, called App permissions, allows it to request access to features such as notifications, global keyboard shortcuts and always-on-top windows. The third level, Full computer access, lets an app run programs and read, modify or delete files without seeking permission for each action.

The company cautions that it does not review apps before users install them. Full computer access is restricted to apps created by the user or, on Team and Enterprise plans, those made by people within their organisation. Meanwhile, Team and Enterprise administrators can control whether employees are allowed to install apps and grant them additional access.

To use the feature, users need to update Claude for Mac or Windows, open an existing artifact, and select the Install as app option from its Share menu. The process does not require users to package or digitally sign the application, or set up a separate API key or login.

On the other hand, requests made by an installed app to Claude will count towards the user's plan usage limits.

Anthropic says the feature is rolling out in beta across all plans. It is enabled by default for Team users, although full computer access remains disabled. Enterprise administrators must enable the feature before their users can install apps. Users must also be online and signed in to Claude to open an installed app.